Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Puma Biotechnology Inc    PBYI

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

(PBYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puma Biotechnology : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:21pm EST

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on February 14, 2019 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 16,375 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, February 1, 2019, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission for the extended adjuvant treatment of hormone receptor-positive HER2-positive early stage breast cancer in September 2018. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
04:21pPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
02/13PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full ..
BU
02/12PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
02/04PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announces Litigation Victory with Jury's Decision
BU
01/15PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : licences cancer drug from Puma Biotechnology
AQ
01/11PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : and Knight Therapeutics Enter into Exclusive License Agreem..
BU
01/11KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Runs with Exclusive Canadian License to Puma's NERLYNX®
AQ
01/10OncBioMune Announces Former Puma Biotechnology Executive and Genentech Vetera..
AQ
01/03PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 230 M
EBIT 2018 -109 M
Net income 2018 -103 M
Finance 2018 19,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 4,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
Capitalization 1 035 M
Chart PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Puma Biotechnology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 38,9 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC33.32%1 035
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.13%28 233
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 833
LONZA GROUP12.21%21 158
INCYTE CORPORATION31.18%17 752
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.17.42%11 010
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.