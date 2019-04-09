Log in
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

(PBYI)
Puma Biotechnology : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/09/2019

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on April 3, 2019 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 45,625 shares of Puma common stock to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, April 1, 2019, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 303 M
EBIT 2019 -69,0 M
Net income 2019 -96,4 M
Finance 2019 55,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 1 365 M
Chart PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Puma Biotechnology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 43,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC71.84%1 365
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.99%28 535
LONZA GROUP21.20%23 009
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 913
INCYTE CORPORATION32.77%18 161
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.08%12 775
