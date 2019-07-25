Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Puma Biotechnology Inc    PBYI

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

(PBYI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puma Biotechnology : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on July 23, 2019 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 9,125 shares of Puma common stock to two new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, July 1, 2019, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
05:06pPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
07/24PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial..
BU
07/17PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Licensing Partner Knight Therapeutics Receives Regulatory A..
AQ
07/16PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Licensing Partner Knight Therapeutics Receives Regulatory A..
BU
07/03PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
07/03PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents Interim Results from the Biliary Tract Cohort of i..
BU
07/01PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Submits a Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for..
BU
06/12PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
06/05PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
06/04PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Presents Results from Phase III NALA Trial of Neratinib in ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 287 M
EBIT 2019 -63,4 M
Net income 2019 -95,0 M
Finance 2019 6,47 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,82x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,69x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Puma Biotechnology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,50  $
Last Close Price 9,69  $
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC-52.38%374
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC38.25%31 447
LONZA GROUP35.14%25 786
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 517
INCYTE CORPORATION24.47%16 973
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION85.63%15 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group