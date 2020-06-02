Log in
Puma Biotechnology : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on June 1, 2020 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 98,494 shares of Puma common stock to 13 new non-executive employees.

The awards were granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit awards vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, June 1, 2020, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. In February 2020, NERLYNX was also approved by the FDA in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 243 M - -
Net income 2020 -40,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,80x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 88,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,56 $
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.21.03%417
LONZA GROUP33.49%36 428
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.30%28 532
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.39.17%27 527
CELLTRION, INC.24.03%24 843
MODERNA, INC.217.89%24 177
