Puma Biotechnology : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. EST on Thursday,
February 28, 2019 following release of its fourth quarter and full year
2018 financial results.
The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or
1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least ten minutes in
advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the “Puma
Biotechnology Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call
and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the
Puma Biotechnology website at http://www.pumabiotechnology.com.
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after
completion of the call and will be archived on Puma’s website for 90
days.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib,
oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the
extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage
HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant
trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as
NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing
authorization by the European Commission for the extended adjuvant
treatment of hormone receptor-positive HER2-positive early stage breast
cancer in September 2018. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma
Biotechnology, Inc.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
