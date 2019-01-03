Puma Biotechnology : to Present at J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company,
announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer,
President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company
at 12:00 Noon PST on Wednesday, January 9, at the 37th Annual
J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held at the
Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s
website at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30
days.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib,
oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the
extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage
HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant
trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as
NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing
authorization by the European Commission for the extended adjuvant
treatment of hormone receptor-positive HER2-positive early stage breast
cancer in September 2018. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma
Biotechnology, Inc.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
