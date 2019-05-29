Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Puma Biotechnology Inc    PBYI

PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

(PBYI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puma Biotechnology : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at 3:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com. The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Puma in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2018 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer and who are less than one year from completion of prior adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
04:16pPUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
05/28PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in F..
AQ
05/10PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
05/09PUMA BIOTECH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/09PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05/08PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Con..
BU
05/03PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
04/25PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial ..
BU
04/09PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY : Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 300 M
EBIT 2019 -58,6 M
Net income 2019 -94,9 M
Finance 2019 113 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 585 M
Chart PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Puma Biotechnology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. Auerbach Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Maximo F. Nougues Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard Paul Bryce Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Jay M. Moyes Independent Director
Troy E. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC-25.60%585
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC17.59%26 945
LONZA GROUP23.83%23 323
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 002
INCYTE CORPORATION28.57%17 532
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION55.31%12 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About