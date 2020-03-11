Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Puma SE    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:55pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2020 / 20:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bjørn
Last name(s): Gulden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.10 EUR 41454.60 EUR
57.15 EUR 35661.60 EUR
57.20 EUR 41126.80 EUR
57.25 EUR 42708.50 EUR
57.30 EUR 34322.70 EUR
57.35 EUR 26323.65 EUR
57.40 EUR 27379.80 EUR
57.45 EUR 41995.95 EUR
57.50 EUR 23115.00 EUR
57.55 EUR 12718.55 EUR
57.60 EUR 11174.40 EUR
57.65 EUR 167300.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.41839 EUR 505281.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


11.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57733  11.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUMA SE
03:55pPUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:09pAdidas sees $1.1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit
RE
12:04pAdidas sees $1.1 billion coronavirus hit to China sales, Puma warns on profit
RE
09:01aADIDAS : Puma Shares Fall on Warnings of Murky Visibility on Virus Shortfall
DJ
04:28aPUMA : says no longer sees coronavirus situation returning to normal soon
RE
03:35aPUMA SE : PUMA no longer expects a short-term normalization of the COVID-19 situ..
EQ
03/02Nike Closes European HQ After Coronavirus Case; Deep Cleans US Offices -- Upd..
DJ
02/29Harley-Davidson looks for new leadership to end its sales struggle
RE
02/28Geneva Car Show Is Canceled, So Car Makers Take Show Online
DJ
02/27PUMA DEAL : AFN drags Gusau to Police
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 092 M
EBIT 2020 510 M
Net income 2020 309 M
Debt 2020 189 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 8 771 M
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,30  €
Last Close Price 58,65  €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE-14.19%9 933
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED1.03%22 131
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-1.19%4 670
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.23%3 612
ALPARGATAS S.A.-12.89%3 315
POU CHEN CORPORATION0.00%3 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group