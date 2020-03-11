PUMA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.03.2020 / 20:49

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Bjørn Last name(s): Gulden

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 57.10 EUR 41454.60 EUR 57.15 EUR 35661.60 EUR 57.20 EUR 41126.80 EUR 57.25 EUR 42708.50 EUR 57.30 EUR 34322.70 EUR 57.35 EUR 26323.65 EUR 57.40 EUR 27379.80 EUR 57.45 EUR 41995.95 EUR 57.50 EUR 23115.00 EUR 57.55 EUR 12718.55 EUR 57.60 EUR 11174.40 EUR 57.65 EUR 167300.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 57.41839 EUR 505281.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XFRA

