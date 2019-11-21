Log in
PUMA SE: PUMA and Borussia Dortmund extend partnership

11/21/2019 | 03:05am EST

DGAP-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
PUMA SE: PUMA and Borussia Dortmund extend partnership
21.11.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

PUMA and Borussia Dortmund extend partnership


Herzogenaurach, Germany, November 21, 2019 - Sports company PUMA and German football club Borussia Dortmund have signed a long-term partnership extension, which will see PUMA continue to develop products to match BVB's energetic and fast-paced football and cater to the needs of the club's fans around the world.

PUMA and BVB first joined forces during the 2012/2013 Bundesliga season. Since then, the club has won the German cup, the German Supercup, reached the Champions League Final and has become increasingly relevant as a global football brand. Known for its passionate fans and formidable atmosphere, BVB is one of the world's best supported teams. It has recorded the highest average home attendance in world football over the past five years.

"Borussia Dortmund is one of our most important partners," said PUMA CEO Bjørn Gulden. "We love the fans of this club and the atmosphere they create at the Signal Iduna Park. It is quite possibly the best stadium atmosphere in the world."

BVB chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "For many years, PUMA has been more than a supplier and a sponsor for BVB. It has been a heavyweight in the shareholder structure of our club, too. This shows the enormous identification of PUMA and its staff across the world. Our partnership has grown and extends far beyond the boundaries of a normal business relationship. We would like to add another chapter to our joint success story in the coming years.

Borussia Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer added: "Borussia Dortmund and PUMA share the same philosophy of intensive football and an emotional fan experience. PUMA is one of the most creative and dynamic sports brands on the planet and yet it has retained a family feel. We're proud that two companies with such a positive energy will continue to bounce off each other going forward."

Under the terms of the deal, PUMA will continue to supply kits to all BVB teams and create replica and fanwear products. The company also has separate agreements with BVB players such as Marco Reus, Julian Weigl, Axel Witsel, Lukasz Piszczek and Marwin Hitz.

Media Contact:

Kerstin Neuber - Corporate Communications - PUMA SE - 0049 9132 81 2984 - kerstin.neuber@puma.com

PUMA
 

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.


21.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 42375
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 918423

 
End of News DGAP News Service

918423  21.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=918423&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
