PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/10/2020 | 04:40am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PUMA SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PUMA SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.02.2020 / 10:36
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2020
Address: http://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2020
Address: http://about.puma.com/de-de/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 19, 2020
Address: http://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

10.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

971517  10.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=971517&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
