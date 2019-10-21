PUMA : & lifestyle brand BALR. merge football and culture...

Inspired by the aesthetic of BALR. and using premium materials and craftsmanship, the capsule collection includes the BALR. FUTURE boot, which was exclusively worn by Antoine Griezmann in the fixture vs. Eibar on October 19th.

BALR. is known for its forward-thinking fashion, travel products and accessories for men and women. Since their foundation in 2013 the brand has been spotted on some of the world's best footballers. The PUMA x BALR. collaboration combines the best of both brands, blending football performance and fashion into a sleek street-ready capsule collection.