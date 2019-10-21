Log in
PUMA : & lifestyle brand BALR. merge football and culture...

10/21/2019

Inspired by the aesthetic of BALR. and using premium materials and craftsmanship, the capsule collection includes the BALR. FUTURE boot, which was exclusively worn by Antoine Griezmann in the fixture vs. Eibar on October 19th.

BALR. is known for its forward-thinking fashion, travel products and accessories for men and women. Since their foundation in 2013 the brand has been spotted on some of the world's best footballers. The PUMA x BALR. collaboration combines the best of both brands, blending football performance and fashion into a sleek street-ready capsule collection.

Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:40:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 366 M
EBIT 2019 439 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Debt 2019 354 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 40,7x
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 10 578 M
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 66,94  €
Last Close Price 70,75  €
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE65.69%11 784
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED95.07%25 197
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION22.63%4 532
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-13.71%4 397
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 959
ALPARGATAS S.A.100.72%3 605
