PUMA : posts record sales and EBIT as strong growth momentum continues throughout 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019

Sales

PUMA's strong sales growth continued in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales increased by 20.6% reported to € 1,478.6 million (+18.3% currency adjusted). All regions and all product divisions contributed with double-digit increases. Sportstyle, Running and Training as well as Motorsport were the categories with the highest growth rates.

Gross Profit Margin and Operating Expenses

The gross profit margin improved to 47.3% in the fourth quarter (last year: 47.1%). Small positive mix effects as well as slightly positive currency effects led to margin improvements.

Operating expenses (OPEX) rose by 19.4% to € 650.6 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was mainly caused by higher sales-related costs, including logistics costs as well as higher marketing and retail investments.

Operating Result and Net Earnings

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 46.8% from € 37.6 million last year to € 55.2 million due to a strong sales growth combined with an improved gross profit margin and operating leverage.

Net earnings increased by 55.0% from € 11.5 million to € 17.8 million and earnings per share were up from € 0.08 in the fourth quarter last year to € 0.12 this year.

Full Year 2019

Sales

PUMA's sales increased by 18.4% reported in the financial year 2019 (+16.7% currency adjusted). All regions and product divisions contributed with double-digit growth.

In the EMEA region, sales rose by 11.2% reported to € 2,001.4 million (+11.2% currency adjusted). As a result, the EMEA region exceeded the two billion Euro sales mark for the first time. The main growth drivers were Germany, Spain, Russia, and Turkey.

In the Americas region, sales increased by 20.6% reported to € 1,944.0 million. Currency adjusted sales increased by 17.9%. Both North America and Latin America contributed with double-digit growth rates. Currency exchange effects for North America were positive, while especially the weakness of the Argentinian Peso led to a negative currency effect on sales for Latin America.

The Asia/Pacific region delivered the strongest sales growth of 26.0% reported to € 1,556.9 million. This corresponds to a currency adjusted increase of 22.8%. Growth in the region was mainly driven by China and India.

In the Footwear division, sales increased by 16.8% reported to € 2,552.5 million. Currency adjusted sales increased by 15.6%. The strongest growth was achieved in the Sportstyle, Running and Training, and Motorsport categories.

In the Apparel division, sales increased by 22.6% reported to € 2,068.7 million (+20.5% currency adjusted) and was also driven especially by strong growth in Sportstyle, Running and Training as well as Motorsport categories. As a result, sales in the Apparel division exceeded the two billion Euro sales mark for the first time.

The Accessories division showed a sales increase of 13.5% reported to € 881.1 million. This corresponds to a currency adjusted sales growth of 11.1%. Higher sales of legwear, bodywear and Cobra golf clubs contributed to the increase.

Wholesale continued to drive growth with an increase of 15.0% currency adjusted, supported by a strong performance of our key accounts. PUMA's direct-to-consumer sales (owned and operated retail stores and eCommerce) increased by 22.0% currency adjusted to € 1,395.3 million. This was driven by like-for-like sales growth in our own stores, the expansion of our retail store network and a continued strong growth of our eCommerce business. Direct-to-consumer sales represented a share of 25.4% of total sales in 2019 compared to 24.3% in 2018.

Gross Profit Margin and Operating Expenses

PUMA's gross profit in the financial year 2019 increased by 19.4% from € 2,249.4 million to € 2,686.4 million. The gross profit margin improved by 40 basis points from 48.4% to 48.8%. The main drivers were product mix, regional mix, channel mix as well as a slightly positive currency effect. Gross profit margin improved in Footwear from 45.8% in 2018 to 46.4% in 2019, in Apparel from 50.9% to 51.1% and in Accessories from 50.3% to 50.5% respectively.

Operating expenses (OPEX) increased by 17.8% and amounted to € 2,271.3 million. The increase was driven by higher sales-related variable costs as well as costs related to IT infrastructure, marketing and our own retail business. The OPEX ratio in percent of total sales decreased from 41.5% in 2018 to 41.3% in 2019.

Operating Result and Net Earnings

The operating result (EBIT) improved by 30.5% from € 337.4 million in 2018 to € 440.2 million in 2019. This was slightly above the upper end of the revised EBIT guidance of € 420 million to € 430 million. This result was achieved through strong sales growth combined with a higher gross profit margin and operating leverage. EBIT margin went up from 7.3% in 2018 to 8.0% in 2019.

Despite the additional interest expense of € 29.7 million related to the new accounting standard for leases (IFRS 16), the financial result improved slightly from € -24.0 million in 2018 to € -22.6 million in 2019). This positive development is primarily the result of gains from currency conversion differences of € 10.2 million in 2019, compared to a loss from the currency conversion of € -14.4 million last year.

The tax rate for the full year 2019 amounted to 26.0% compared to 26.7% last year and the total tax expense increased from € 83.6 million in 2018 to € 108.6 million in 2019.

Net earnings rose by 40.0% from € 187.4 million last year to € 262.4 million in 2019. This translated into improved earnings per share of € 1.76 compared to € 1.25 in 2018, considering the 1:10 stock split.

Working Capital

Despite the significant growth in sales and an increased number of own retail stores, working capital rose only by 9.0% from € 503.9 million to € 549.4 million. Inventories grew by 21.3% from € 915.1 million in 2018 to € 1,110.2 in 2019. Earlier purchase of products to balance supplier capacities and secure product availability, more retail stores and the expected sales growth led to the increase. Trade receivables rose by 10.5% from € 553.7 to € 611.7 million due to active receivables management. On the liabilities side, trade payables increased by 19.6% from € 705.3 million to € 843.7 million, mainly related to purchases of product.

CashFlow

The free cash flow (before acquisitions) improved by € 181.8 million to € 331.2 million in 2019. This development was a result of considerably higher earnings before taxes (EBT € +104.2 million) and the only moderate increase in working capital. In addition, the first-time application of the new lease accounting standard (IFRS 16) in the financial year 2019 had a positive effect of € 170.5 million. Without this positive effect, the free cash flow (before acquisitions) in 2019 would have improved by € 11.3 million, despite a significant increase of investments in fixed assets of € 88.2 million in 2019 compared to last year. Please refer to the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, chapter 1 General, for a detailed description of the effects of the first-time application of IFRS 16 Leases.

As of December 31, 2019, PUMA's cash position amounted to € 518.1 million compared to € 463.7 million at the balance sheet date last year.

Proposal of a Dividend of € 0.50 per share

Based on PUMA's continued positive business development in 2019 with an improvement of profitability and cash flow, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2020, a dividend of € 0.50 per share for the financial year 2019 (last year € 0.35). This represents a payout ratio of 28.5% as a percentage of net earnings, in line with PUMA SE's dividend policy, which foresees a payout ratio of 25% to 35%.

Brand and Strategy Update

In 2019, PUMA continued to work hard towards our ambition of becoming the fastest sports brand in the world. To further strengthen our sports performance positioning we entered into many new partnerships with internationally renowned football clubs and increased the brand's visibility at key sports events globally through great performances of our sponsored athletes and teams.

PUMA has set out six strategic priorities: brand heat, a competitive product range, a leading offer for women, improving our distribution quality, organizational speed and building our sports performance credibility in the US through our re-entry into Basketball.

In our Teamsport category, 2019 started with a big announcement, as we launched our partnership with Manchester City in February. This deal is PUMA's largest ever, both in terms of scope and ambition. We were also excited to welcome Pep Guardiola, one of the most celebrated football managers in the world, as a brand ambassador.

In Spain, we signed Valencia CF, one of the most respected clubs in Spanish football. We also became the official match ball partner of Spanish football league LaLiga Santander and LaLiga 1|2|3. All goals in one of Europe's strongest professional football leagues are scored with the PUMA LaLiga 1 football.

PUMA is now in the position to have a title-contending presence in all major football leagues and with the national teams of Egypt and Morocco recently joining the PUMA family, we now sponsor 12 federations.

One of the highlights of the football year was the Women's World Cup in France, during which PUMA sponsored team Italy and 78 PUMA players ensured high visibility for the brand.

Our PUMA teams and athletes were also successful in other teamsport events around the globe such as Handball, Netball, Australian Rules Football, Cricket, and Rugby.

The World Athletics Championships in Doha were an important event for our track and field athletes. PUMA was highly visible during the competition, as we supported a total of 115 athletes and twelve national federations. Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm successfully defended his title over 400m hurdles and was later voted European Male Athlete of the Year. During the competition 22 medals were won by athletes wearing PUMA.

In June of 2019, PUMA signed rising pole vault star Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, a partnership that already proved very successful. The US-born Swede broke the world record twice in early 2020, most recently setting it at 6 meters 18 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Glasgow.