PUMA : takes style to the 3rd power with the all-new...

The RS-X³ Level Up stands out with its bold splashes of coral and azure blue across its black mesh upper and includes a multi-colored rubber outsole and light PU midsole. The RS-X³ Puzzle features a light mesh upper with blue, red, black and turquoise color pops, an eye-catching PUMA logo on the heel and RS-X branding on the tongue webbing as well as its white Formstrip made of synthetic leather. The game-inspired unisex sneaker is available in a white, red and blue color combo or in a white and pink colorway and also includes kids' kicks.

Dialed up to the third power, RS-X³ Level Up will be available on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers on November 2, while RS-X³ Puzzle launches globally on November 9.