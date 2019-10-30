Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Puma SE    PUM   DE0006969603

PUMA SE

(PUM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PUMA : takes style to the 3rd power with the all-new...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:42am EDT

The RS-X³ Level Up stands out with its bold splashes of coral and azure blue across its black mesh upper and includes a multi-colored rubber outsole and light PU midsole. The RS-X³ Puzzle features a light mesh upper with blue, red, black and turquoise color pops, an eye-catching PUMA logo on the heel and RS-X branding on the tongue webbing as well as its white Formstrip made of synthetic leather. The game-inspired unisex sneaker is available in a white, red and blue color combo or in a white and pink colorway and also includes kids' kicks.

Dialed up to the third power, RS-X³ Level Up will be available on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers on November 2, while RS-X³ Puzzle launches globally on November 9.


Disclaimer

Puma SE published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUMA SE
04:42aPUMA : takes style to the 3rd power with the all-new...
PU
10/28Trafigura begins exporting Russian bitumen, says move could improve refined p..
RE
10/25PUMA : Joins the crafting evolution in capsule collection...
PU
10/25German business morale steadies, Ifo sees slight fourth-quarter expansion
RE
10/25PUMA : Lewis hamilton trains with mexican boxing legend,...
PU
10/24Puma sees profit hit from U.S. tariffs on China
RE
10/24Puma sees profit hit from U.S. tariffs on China
RE
10/24PUMA : Strong sales and EBIT growth continues in the third Quarter
PU
10/24PUMA SE : Strong sales and EBIT growth continues in the third Quarter, PUMA slig..
EQ
10/24PUMA SE : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 412 M
EBIT 2019 435 M
Net income 2019 255 M
Debt 2019 419 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 38,8x
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 9 905 M
Chart PUMA SE
Duration : Period :
Puma SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUMA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 68,26  €
Last Close Price 66,25  €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Gulden Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Edmond Robert Palus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Lämmermann Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Martin Köppel Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Illig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUMA SE55.15%11 006
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED98.67%24 723
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-11.29%4 522
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION17.10%4 278
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 880
ALPARGATAS S.A.96.75%3 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group