PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED

(PUNJLLOYD)
Punj Lloyd : Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (30.14 KB)

03/19/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Punj Lloyd ltd

Corporate Office I, 78 Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram 122 001, India T +91 1242620123 F +91 1242620111 into@punjlloyd.com www.punjlloyd.com

March 12, 2019

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza

25th Floor

Sandra Kurla Complex

P J Towers

Sandra (East)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Scrip Code: 532693/PUNJLLOYD

Symbol: PUNJLLOYD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Arbitration Tribunal in the matter of Punj lloyd Ltd & Anr. vis Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. in respect of Heera Redevelopment Project, has given an award in favor of Punj lloyd Limited for an amount of USD 4,985,866.37 with interest @ 9%p.a. from due date till the date of payment I realization along with a further amount of USD 17,500.00 and USD 7,919,661.00. The amount of USD 7,919,661.00 has to be paid within four months from the award otherwise interest @ 12% p.a. will be payable till the payment or realization thereof.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED

Punj-t1o. d Limited

EmailIDforalicorrespondencerelatedtoPunj-LloydLimited-IP.Punj@in.gt.com Registered address and emaillD of the IRP/RP with the ISSI:

203, Savitri Complex-1,

Near Dholewal Chowk, Ludhiana-141 003, Punjab.Email:gauravinduca@gmail.comMobile: 9814918377

Registered Office

Punj Lloyd House, 17-18 Nehru Place, New Deihl 110 019, India T+911126466105F+911126427812 CIN:L74899DL1988PLC033314

Disclaimer

Punj Lloyd Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:34:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Amol Group Chief Executive Officer
Atul Punj Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Kumar Singh Chief Operating Officer
Rahul Maheshwari Chief Financial Officer
Sundar Ramachandran Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED-40.48%12
VINCI19.80%58 469
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.86%28 414
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD14.11%26 606
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.29%24 248
