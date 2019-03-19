Punj Lloyd : Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (30.14 KB)

Punj Lloyd ltd
Corporate Office I, 78 Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram 122 001, India T +91 1242620123 F +91 1242620111 into@punjlloyd.com www.punjlloyd.com
March 12, 2019
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza
25th Floor
Sandra Kurla Complex
P J Towers
Sandra (East)
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
Scrip Code: 532693/PUNJLLOYD
Symbol: PUNJLLOYD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Arbitration Tribunal in the matter of Punj lloyd Ltd & Anr. vis Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. in respect of Heera Redevelopment Project, has given an award in favor of Punj lloyd Limited for an amount of USD 4,985,866.37 with interest @ 9%p.a. from due date till the date of payment I realization along with a further amount of USD 17,500.00 and USD 7,919,661.00. The amount of USD 7,919,661.00 has to be paid within four months from the award otherwise interest @ 12% p.a. will be payable till the payment or realization thereof.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED
Punj-t1o. d Limited
EmailIDforalicorrespondencerelatedtoPunj-LloydLimited-IP.Punj@in.gt.com Registered address and emaillD of the IRP/RP with the ISSI:
203, Savitri Complex-1,
Near Dholewal Chowk, Ludhiana-141 003, Punjab.Email:gauravinduca@gmail.comMobile: 9814918377
Registered Office
Punj Lloyd House, 17-18 Nehru Place, New Deihl 110 019, India T+911126466105F+911126427812 CIN:L74899DL1988PLC033314
