Punj Lloyd : Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (30.14 KB)

Punj Lloyd ltd

Corporate Office I, 78 Institutional Area, Sector 32, Gurugram 122 001, India T +91 1242620123 F +91 1242620111 into@punjlloyd.com www.punjlloyd.com

fM

March 12, 2019

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza 25th Floor Sandra Kurla Complex P J Towers Sandra (East) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 Scrip Code: 532693/PUNJLLOYD Symbol: PUNJLLOYD Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SESI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Arbitration Tribunal in the matter of Punj lloyd Ltd & Anr. vis Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. in respect of Heera Redevelopment Project, has given an award in favor of Punj lloyd Limited for an amount of USD 4,985,866.37 with interest @ 9%p.a. from due date till the date of payment I realization along with a further amount of USD 17,500.00 and USD 7,919,661.00. The amount of USD 7,919,661.00 has to be paid within four months from the award otherwise interest @ 12% p.a. will be payable till the payment or realization thereof.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For PUNJ LLOYD LIMITED

upta , e No,IBBIIIPA-00111P-00556/2017-18/10986 Intelm R solution Professional

Punj-t1o. d Limited

EmailIDforalicorrespondencerelatedtoPunj-LloydLimited-IP.Punj@in.gt.com Registered address and emaillD of the IRP/RP with the ISSI:

203, Savitri Complex-1,

Near Dholewal Chowk, Ludhiana-141 003, Punjab.Email:gauravinduca@gmail.comMobile: 9814918377

Registered Office

Punj Lloyd House, 17-18 Nehru Place, New Deihl 110 019, India T+911126466105F+911126427812 CIN:L74899DL1988PLC033314