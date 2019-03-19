Punj Lloyd : IBC IRP Declaration 13-03-19 (213.74 KB)

Punj Lloyd Ltd

Corporate Office I, 78 Insti t utio n al Area, Sector 32 , Gurug ram 122001, Ind ia

T +91 1242620123 F + 9 1 1242620 1 11 info@pun jll oyd .com

www.pu njlloyd .com

Punj Lloyd TM

Marc h12, 201 9

SSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services 25th Floor

National Stock Exchange of Indi a Limited Exchange Plaza

P J Towers Dalal Street Mumbai - 400001

Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 532693/PUNJLLOYO

Symbol: PUNJLLOYO

Sirl Madam,

Pursuant to an Order dated 08 March 2019 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Punj-Lloyd Limited ("the Company") as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. A copy of the said Order has been received on 11 March 2019.

Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Interim Resolution Professional has been appointed for carrying out the CIRP of the Company. Upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.

Ema il 10foralicorrespondencerelatedtoPunj-LloydLimited - IP .Punj@in.gt.com

Registered address and emaillD of the IRP/RP with the IBBI:

203, Savitri Complex-1,

Near Dholewal Chowk, Ludhiana- 141003, Punjab . Email:gauravinduca@gmail.com

Mobile: 9814918377

Reg ister e d Office

Pu nj lloyd House , 17-18 Nehru Place , New Delh i 110019, India T+911126466105F+911126427812

CIN : L74899DL1988PLC033314