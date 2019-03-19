Punj Lloyd : IBC IRP Declaration 13-03-19 (213.74 KB)

Punj Lloyd Ltd
Corporate Office I, 78 Insti t utio n al Area, Sector 32 , Gurug ram 122001, Ind ia
T +91 1242620123 F + 9 1 1242620 1 11 info@pun jll oyd .com
www.pu njlloyd .com
Punj Lloyd TM
Marc h12, 201 9
SSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services 25th Floor
National Stock Exchange of Indi a Limited Exchange Plaza
P J Towers Dalal Street Mumbai - 400001
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 532693/PUNJLLOYO
Symbol: PUNJLLOYO
Sirl Madam,
Pursuant to an Order dated 08 March 2019 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) has been initiated for Punj-Lloyd Limited ("the Company") as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. A copy of the said Order has been received on 11 March 2019.
Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Interim Resolution Professional has been appointed for carrying out the CIRP of the Company. Upon initiation of CIRP, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company has been suspended and shall be exercised by the Interim Resolution Professional.
Ema il 10foralicorrespondencerelatedtoPunj-LloydLimited - IP .Punj@in.gt.com
Registered address and emaillD of the IRP/RP with the IBBI:
203, Savitri Complex-1,
Near Dholewal Chowk, Ludhiana- 141003, Punjab . Email:gauravinduca@gmail.com
Mobile: 9814918377
Reg ister e d Office
Pu nj lloyd House , 17-18 Nehru Place , New Delh i 110019, India T+911126466105F+911126427812
CIN : L74899DL1988PLC033314