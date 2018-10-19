CORRECTION - Puration Inc Speculative Buy To $0.25 Target PPS

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) earlier today published a press release with a typographical error regarding an analyst report speculative buy recommendation with a target PPS of $0.25. The subject press release inadvertently reported a lower target PPS by mistakenly adding a zero. The correct target PPS is $0.25 and any other target recommendation should be disregarded. The corrected press release follows below:



Puration Inc Announces New and Improved EVERx CBD Sports Water Inside and Out



Dallas, Tx – October 19, 2018 - Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced initiating its first production run of an updated formula for its EVERx CBD Sports Water. This production run will also include the new EVERx labels. The Company introduced its CBD Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival early in 2017. Sales of EVERx have since grown 600%. With feedback from distributors and retailers, the Company recently updated its packaging with more updates yet to come. Adding to the EVERx improvements on the outside of the bottle, the company is also improving the contents on the inside of the bottle. Today the company has revealed an updated formula improving the shelf life of EVERx. Puration has worked with its co-packer partner, Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) to achieve an enhanced EVERx formulation.



“Infusing CBD into water is essentially mixing oil and water,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. “The clean, clear look and taste of PURA is a feat in and of itself not achieved by our competitors that hide their water in labels that cover the entire bottle. With exposure to the heat and cold and vibration that comes with shipping and warehousing, we’ve had some occurrences where our CBD falls out of suspension. We’ve studied the situation and updated the formula to improve the shelf life of EVERx. At the same time, we’ve improved the formulation of our flavors to avoid the use of more chemical preservatives. With almost two years of experience under our belt, Puration is substantially ahead of the cannabis beverage market surge.”



Puration’s EVERx CBD Sports Water In The News



Puration has been the focus of late of a good deal of media attention. A number of articles have been published of late related to company reported updates. Furthermore, a research report on Puration, published by Goldman Small Cap Research, issued a speculative “buy” recommendation with a target PPS of $0.25. For more information on the company visit www.purationinc.com.



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350