PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA CBD Business Acquisition Campaign Backed by $5 Million Investment Update Coming This Thursday

04/28/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced plans to publish an update on the company's CBD business acquisition campaign from CEO Brian Shibley on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The company launched the campaign earlier this year backed by a $5 million investment. Two acquisitions have already been closed and the company recently announced entering into due-diligence engagements on three more prospective acquisition opportunities. For more detail on the company's acquisition strategy, progress and outlook, check back on Thursday this week for the CEO's comprehensive update.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55031


© Newsfilecorp 2020
