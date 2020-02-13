Log in
PURATION, INC.

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PURA Confirms CBD Pet Product and CBD Confections Acquisition Offers

02/13/2020 | 02:55pm EST

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed extending its first two bids in a campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations. PURA has made an offer to acquire a CBD Confections Operation and separately made an offer to acquire a CBD Pet Products operation. On Monday, earlier this week, PURA announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. Provided the acquisition bids advance to a next step, PURA plans to engage an independent evaluation of the two target acquisitions.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52412


© Newsfilecorp 2020
