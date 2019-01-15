Log in
PURATION INC

PURA Doubles EVERx CBD Sports Water Production In Reaction To Remarkable Retail Sales Redoubling $5 M Sales Goal Confidence

01/15/2019 | 08:35am EST

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced doubling its EVERx CBD Sports Water Production schedule in reaction to December and January retail sales.  After delivering on a record number of wholesale orders in December, PURA is already receiving re-orders in mid-January. One distributor reported selling out of its inventory and doubling the size of its next order.  “The recent retail sales reports we’ve received from distributors are nothing short of remarkable,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. “The company has set a goal of $5 million in annual sales for 2019 and these first retail sales reports redouble confidence in our sales goals.  In response to the recent retail sales, we have doubled our EVERx production schedule in anticipation of higher than anticipated demand.”

EverX
PURA PR Jan. 15


PURA also announced today that in addition to receiving re-orders earlier than anticipated, distributors have requested EVERx with a higher content of CBD.  At 10 mg of CBD, EVERx already delivers more than CBD than most CBD infused waters that only have 5 mg.  In response to the distributor request for a higher content of CBD, PURA has engaged with its patented cannabis extraction partner Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) to design a 25 mg CBD EVERx formula for potential production.

The increased production announced today will be packaged in the new EVERx CBD Sport Water Bullet Bottles announced last week.  PURA’s copacker partner Alkame Holdings, (USOTC: ALKM) has recently updated its bottling production line with a new state-of-the-art bottling production system enabling PURA’s increased production orders in the new bullet bottles.  Look for an announcement later this week about an upcoming live event to celebrate PURA’s recent $1 million sales milestone and the introduction the all new EVERx CBD Sports Water packaging.  The event will be hosted by the USMJ’s (USOTC: USMJ) Miss USMJ Models featured in the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com.

Puration launched the EVERx CBD Sports Waters in the spring of 2017.  The company's sales grew 600% in the first year after the launch of EVERx.  Kiwi Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors are now available in addition the Original EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water.  EVERx has more than twice the CBD of most CBD infused waters on the market.  A proprietary technology enables EVERx to suspend more CBD than its competitors and still have a crystal-clear appearance and a refreshing taste. 

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae2bc9f2-df5f-42ee-ac5d-e0073c293a4d

PURA.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Shibley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURATION INC-15.81%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.24%39 697
REPUBLIC SERVICES2.44%23 970
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA6.15%5 399
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA6.52%3 601
CLEAN HARBORS INC12.73%3 105
