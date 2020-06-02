PURA Highlights Current Opportunity for Cannabis Legalization

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today released its 10th weekly Coronavirus update. This week, global news surrounds the national protests ignited by the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police. No doubt, the tensions resulting from months of Coronavirus related social and economic lockdown have contributed to the intensity of the current protests in reaction to another instance of racially biased police violence. As a cannabis industry company and obvious advocate for the federal legalization of cannabis, we can't help but bring attention to the contribution that cannabis legalization could bring to reducing the opportunity for police violence.





In 2018, 663,000 arrests were made in the U.S. for marijuana related charges. That accounts for 40% of all drug related charges. A black person is on average is 3.75 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana related charges than a white person and depending on the state or city venue, up to 10 times more likely. Legalizing cannabis in all forms will contribute to reducing the opportunity for police violence by ending an entire reason for police intervention.

A Presidential Executive Order legalizing cannabis could be a tremendous step toward reducing the opportunity for ending any police violence and we believe one that the protestors would likely embrace.

PURA management continues to monitor the potential impact of the overall Coronavirus crisis to PURA's operations. To date, PURA's outlook remains sustainable with even some optimism that certain Coronavirus impacts could be beneficial.

