PURA Introduces New EVERx CBD Sports Water Bullet Bottles After Reaching $1 Million Sales Milestone

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today introduced its all new EVERx CBD Sports Water Bullet Bottles to ring in the new year. EVERx has been undergoing an all around update after reaching over a million dollars in annual sales. The EVERx logo has been refreshed, with patented cannabis extraction partner Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY), the EVERx formula has been improved, and with copacker partner Alkame Holdings, (USOTC: ALKM) and their new state-of-the-art bottling production line, EVERx now has an entirely new bottle. Look for an announcement next week about an upcoming live event to celebrate the $1 million sales milestone and introduce the all new EVERx CBD Sports Water. The event will be hosted by the USMJ’s (USOTC: USMJ) Miss USMJ Models featured in the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com .



Puration launched the EVERx CBD Sports Waters in the spring of 2017. The company's sales grew 600% in the first year after the launch of EVERx. Kiwi Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors are now available in addition the Original EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. EVERx has more than twice the CBD of most CBD infused waters on the market. A proprietary technology enables EVERx to suspend more CBD than its competitors and still have a crystal-clear appearance and a refreshing taste.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

