PURATION INC

PURATION INC (PURA)
PURA Introduces New EVERx CBD Sports Water Bullet Bottles After Reaching $1 Million Sales Milestone

01/11/2019 | 11:15am EST

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today introduced its all new EVERx CBD Sports Water Bullet Bottles to ring in the new year. EVERx has been undergoing an all around update after reaching over a million dollars in annual sales. The EVERx logo has been refreshed, with patented cannabis extraction partner Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY), the EVERx formula has been improved, and with copacker partner Alkame Holdings, (USOTC: ALKM) and their new state-of-the-art bottling production line, EVERx now has an entirely new bottle. Look for an announcement next week about an upcoming live event to celebrate the $1 million sales milestone and introduce the all new EVERx CBD Sports Water. The event will be hosted by the USMJ’s (USOTC: USMJ) Miss USMJ Models featured in the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com.

Puration launched the EVERx CBD Sports Waters in the spring of 2017. The company's sales grew 600% in the first year after the launch of EVERx. Kiwi Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors are now available in addition the Original EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water. EVERx has more than twice the CBD of most CBD infused waters on the market. A proprietary technology enables EVERx to suspend more CBD than its competitors and still have a crystal-clear appearance and a refreshing taste. 

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com  

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae2bc9f2-df5f-42ee-ac5d-e0073c293a4d

© GlobeNewswire 2019
