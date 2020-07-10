Log in
PURATION, INC.

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA Ongoing EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales Fuel Expansion

07/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) management today indicated that its EVERx CBD Sports Water sales remain strong and continue to support the company's expansion plans to diversify into additional CBD infused consumer product lines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/59529_f20d25cae4a25bb8_001.jpg


PURA - EVERx CBD Sports Water
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/59529_f20d25cae4a25bb8_001full.jpg

After launching an acquisition campaign in January, PURA has acquired four businesses ranging from CBD confections, to CBD pet products, to CBD sun care products and CBD sexual wellness products. PURA is building a brand name strategy to relaunch the acquired products. Management emphasizes that PURA's success with EVERx CBD Sports Water is the ongoing catalyst making PURA's diversified expansion possible.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59529


© Newsfilecorp 2020
