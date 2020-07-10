PURA Ongoing EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales Fuel Expansion

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) management today indicated that its EVERx CBD Sports Water sales remain strong and continue to support the company's expansion plans to diversify into additional CBD infused consumer product lines.





PURA - EVERx CBD Sports Water

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/59529_f20d25cae4a25bb8_001full.jpg

After launching an acquisition campaign in January, PURA has acquired four businesses ranging from CBD confections, to CBD pet products, to CBD sun care products and CBD sexual wellness products. PURA is building a brand name strategy to relaunch the acquired products. Management emphasizes that PURA's success with EVERx CBD Sports Water is the ongoing catalyst making PURA's diversified expansion possible.

