Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Puration, Inc.    PURA

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PURA Taking Swift Advantage of COVID-19 Memorial Day Optimism to Sustain Rapid Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today released its 9th weekly Coronavirus update. The U.S. just celebrated Memorial Day weekend and here in Texas, relief from sheltering at home was clearly being enjoyed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/56680_7a730764e41b5a38_001.jpg


Memorial Day

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6696/56680_7a730764e41b5a38_001full.jpg

People are definitely out and enjoying social gatherings that might even be considered pushing the limits of suggested distancing guidelines. It is definitely good for the economy and fingers crossed; prayer hands together, the break from sheltering will not trigger an infection rate increase. The Company is watching the news and taking advantage of at least the current opening-up to redistribute PURA's current inventory of EVERx CBD Sports Water - the Company's primary source of revenue - and to get another production run underway.  The Company does not want to see any future restrictions, but in the event that such restrictions might happen, PURA is getting prepared.

The Company recently published its 2019 financial report showing 121% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.7 million and subsequently published its Q1 2020 results, showing sustained revenue growth reporting a 173% revenue increase compared to the same period in 2019. Management remains confident in sustaining 100% year-over-year growth in 2020 and the inventory redistribution and production runs, now underway, reflect management's commitment to same.

One after another, large corporations file bankruptcy and the July and August Q2 financial reporting period approaches, revealing the April and May COVID-19 economic impact. PURA management is taking advantage of the nimble flexibility that a small business can wield over a large business to outperform them when unexpected conditions intercede to make continued performance a challenge. PURA management is optimistic that small, high growth potential operations like themselves, can make notable contributions to post COVID-19 economic recovery. PURA is cheering on all small businesses to leverage their creativity and work ethic to endure and lead.

PURA management continues to monitor the potential impact of the overall Coronavirus crisis to PURA's operations. To date, PURA's outlook remains sustainable with even some optimism that certain Coronavirus impacts could be beneficial.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56680


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PURATION, INC.
01:30pPURA Taking Swift Advantage of COVID-19 Memorial Day Optimism to Sustain Rapi..
NE
05/22PURA Updates 2020 100% Revenue Growth Outlook With New Dividend Information
NE
05/20PURA Q1 2020 RPT And Cultivation Spinoff Dividend Update Coming This Week
NE
05/19PURATION : PURA Publishes 100% Year Over Year Organic Revenue Growth Outlook; Ac..
PR
05/15PURA Anticipates Sustained 2020 Revenue Growth From CBD Product Sales
NE
05/15PURATION : PURA Announces 121% Annual Revenue Growth to $2.7 Million
PR
05/12PURA Pursues $8.5 Billion Sun Care Market Entry With CBD Infused Products
NE
05/12PURATION : PURA Announces LOI to Acquire CBD Sun Care Business Opening $8.5 Bill..
PR
04/30PURATION : PURA Announces New Traction in $20 Billion Potential CBD Market
PR
04/28PURA CBD Business Acquisition Campaign Backed by $5 Million Investment Update..
NE
More news
Chart PURATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Puration, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Shibley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven B. Rash Director
Ed Bollen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURATION, INC.-61.44%11
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-16.73%197 952
PEPSICO, INC.-4.53%180 028
KEURIG DR PEPPER-6.98%37 895
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION8.59%36 338
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.33%23 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group