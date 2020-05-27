PURA Taking Swift Advantage of COVID-19 Memorial Day Optimism to Sustain Rapid Growth

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today released its 9th weekly Coronavirus update. The U.S. just celebrated Memorial Day weekend and here in Texas, relief from sheltering at home was clearly being enjoyed.





People are definitely out and enjoying social gatherings that might even be considered pushing the limits of suggested distancing guidelines. It is definitely good for the economy and fingers crossed; prayer hands together, the break from sheltering will not trigger an infection rate increase. The Company is watching the news and taking advantage of at least the current opening-up to redistribute PURA's current inventory of EVERx CBD Sports Water - the Company's primary source of revenue - and to get another production run underway. The Company does not want to see any future restrictions, but in the event that such restrictions might happen, PURA is getting prepared.

The Company recently published its 2019 financial report showing 121% year-over-year revenue growth to $2.7 million and subsequently published its Q1 2020 results, showing sustained revenue growth reporting a 173% revenue increase compared to the same period in 2019. Management remains confident in sustaining 100% year-over-year growth in 2020 and the inventory redistribution and production runs, now underway, reflect management's commitment to same.

One after another, large corporations file bankruptcy and the July and August Q2 financial reporting period approaches, revealing the April and May COVID-19 economic impact. PURA management is taking advantage of the nimble flexibility that a small business can wield over a large business to outperform them when unexpected conditions intercede to make continued performance a challenge. PURA management is optimistic that small, high growth potential operations like themselves, can make notable contributions to post COVID-19 economic recovery. PURA is cheering on all small businesses to leverage their creativity and work ethic to endure and lead.

PURA management continues to monitor the potential impact of the overall Coronavirus crisis to PURA's operations. To date, PURA's outlook remains sustainable with even some optimism that certain Coronavirus impacts could be beneficial.

