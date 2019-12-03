PURA and KALY Announce Landing First Kenyan Coffee Shipment Adding to $8 Million 2020 Beverage Revenue Target

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company has landed its first Kenyan coffee shipment. The company recently announced it will begin producing CBD infused Fair Trade coffee from Kenya. Now that the first shipment from Kenya has arrived, the company can begin formulating the CBD infusion. PURA has engaged Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC: KALY) to design the CBD infusion for ground coffee. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA has the sole license of the patent for beverage infusion.

PURA currently makes and sells EVERx CBD Sports Water, the leading CBD sports drink in the sports nutrition market. PURA has recently confirmed a $4 million 2020 revenue target following the publication of its Q3 financial report. The company has also confirmed an $8 million 2020 revenue target built on the growing sales of EVERx and the introduction of new cannabis infused beverages.

A few months ago, PURA launched an initiative to partner with other beverage companies and introduce CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. PURA recently introduced TranquiliTeaCBD as its first new beverage from the beer, coffee and tea initiative. TranquiliTea is expected to be on shelves before the end of the year.

As part of PURA's new beverage initiative, PURA engaged Goldman Small Cap Research to conduct a CBD beverage industry survey (see link below). Goldman has published the final survey results of the survey.

CBD Beverage Survey Highlights

"Key Numbers: When asked in order of preference what CBD-infused beverage they would buy, 77 or 31% said tea and 74 or 30% said water. As a provider of water and tea, PURA leadership certainly is providing consumers the most popular categories of CBD-infused beverages which bodes very well for future sales and market share growth."

"The Trend is PURA's Friend: While CBD oils remain the most popular source of CBD products, the data and responses indicate that oils, vapes, and tinctures usage may be swapped on an ever-increasing scale, for edibles and beverages. We expect that they will eventually overtake these product categories which will be a boon to PURA."

To see the full final CBD Beverage industry survey results, follow the link below:

CBD Beverage Industry Results

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

