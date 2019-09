PURA – Puration Anticipates First Major EVERx CBD Sports Water Order In Europe Later This Week Coming From Arnold Sports Festival In Barcelona

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that the company anticipates is first major order of EVERx CBD Sports Water order coming later this week in response to the company’s European marketing campaign that kicked off last week at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona. EVERx was officially launched for the first time ever at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx now participates at the Arnold Sports Festival events worldwide. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end . The EVERx CBD Sports Water order anticipated later this week is expected to be announced as part of a series of PURA Corporate Updates scheduled for this week. PURA announced a new CBD infused beverage product earlier today. The new product is ready to produce with a flavor profile already developed and a CBD extract already designed using PURA’s sole license of Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY) U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process:



PURA - Puration Announces New CBD Beverage TranquiliTeaCBD

The series of corporate releases scheduled for this week follow PURA’s CBD beverage industry survey results and corresponding analyst research update published last week in conjunction with PURA’s pre-marketing initiative for its new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. The company plans to publish several news releases this week about new sales, its European marketing campaign, and new products among other strategic updates. Management plans to include in the announcements this week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders. The scheduled corporate releases will also include a further Research Analysis update on PURA from Goldman Small Cap Research. Goldman Small Cap Goldman plans to publish a more comprehensive update later this week including analysis of additional aspects of PURA’s expanding operations on top of the survey driven analysis update issued last week.

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

