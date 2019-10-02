Log in
PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA – Puration CBD Business Featured Today In Goldman Small Cap Research Alert

10/02/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has issued an “Alert” follow-up to a recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA.  Specifically, on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an analyst research report with investment recommendations (report link below).  The “Alert” issued today is a confirmation of the original investment recommendations that highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).

Two weeks ago, Goldman published the initial results from a CBD Beverage Industry Survey it had conducted on behalf of a PURA initiative to launch new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea beverages.  The trade alert today indicates the definitive survey results and analysis will be coming next week in a further update to be issued by Goldman

The Goldman alert today offers commentary on possible explanations for recent PURA market activity and in so doing highlights corresponding opportunities.

To see the full trade alert issued today, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. ALERT – October 2, 2019

To see the full Analyst Report issued last week, follow the link below:

PURAITON, Inc. Research Analyst Report – September 25, 2019

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

© GlobeNewswire 2019
