PURA – Puration Confirms $4 Million and $8 Million Revenue Targets for 2019 and 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed its $4 million 2019 revenue target and plans for reaching $8 million in 2020 in light of the most recent financial report for the period ended September 30, 2019.



PURA reported $1,895,000 in revenue year-to-date through the period ending September 30, 2019. The year-to-date revenue reflects over one hundred percent (100%) growth. The company also realized a twelve (12%) percent increase in net profit to $232,500 for the same period.

Were sales to remain relatively steady from Q3 to Q4, the 2019 annual income would come in at approximately $2.7 million. To reach the $4 million 2019 revenue target will require an additional approximate $1.3 million in sales. With major distribution agreements recently signed in Europe and Latin America that include initial shipments currently in progress, management indicates that the $4 million target remains within reach. The potential of reaching the $4 million sales target is bolstered by the company’s recent introduction of TranquiliTea CBD adding to its existing EVERx CBD Sports Water . Being on pace to exceed 100% revenue growth is an achievement in and of itself aside from the $4 million revenue target. Management believes the 2020 $8 million revenue target remains an achievable goal and one that can be potentially substantially surpassed. Management is pleased with the company’s growth to date and continuing growth potential.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: