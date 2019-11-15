Log in
PURATION, INC.

PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
PURA – Puration Confirms Closing Acquisition To Bottle CBD Beverages In Europe

11/15/2019 | 01:10pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed finalizing the acquisition of a German company that will enable PURA to bottle its CBD beverages locally for distribution throughout the European market. PURA announced the closing of the acquisition yesterday. The acquisition was driven by PURA recently signing a distribution agreement in Europe for its EVERx CBD Sports Water with other CBD infused beverages to follow. The initial European distribution agreement is estimated to add $4 million in sales next year. Management indicates that the potential of European distribution beyond the initial $4 million projection warrants the establishment of a local bottling capacity. The European market for CBD is projected to reach nearly US $17 billion by 2023. The bottling expansion in Europe is part of a bigger plan to expand bottling in Canada and Latin America. PURA announced a letter of intent for a second potential acquisition in Latin American similar to the acquisition in Germany. It is designed to establish a foothold for local bottling in the Latin American market just as the German acquisition is designed to establish a foothold in Europe. The legal Latin American cannabis market is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2028. Look for more information soon on the Latin American LOI.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com 

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley
info@aciconglomerated.com  
(800) 861-1350

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
