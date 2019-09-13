Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Puration Inc    PURA

PURATION INC

(PURA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PURA – Puration Expects CBD Infused Beverage Market Survey Results Next Week Fueling CBD Beer Coffee and Tea Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 10:20am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (”PURA”) today announced that the company expects to publish results from the previously announced CBD infused beverage market survey next week.  The survey is being conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research.  The survey is part of a pre-marketing campaign of PURA’s new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages.  The data collected will be used to target PURA’s marketing direction for CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. 

PURA recently implemented a program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing third-party beverages.  The company has announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer and in similar fashion, PURA has partnered with an existing coffee producer and tea producer to introduce CBD infused coffee and tea.  The company recently published a presentation on its beer, coffee and tea initiative that is included in its entirety on the company’s website.

PURA is already a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year (2018) and reporting over $1 million in CBD Beverages for just the first six months of 2019.   PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.

Look for news next week on the company’s rollout of its EVERx CBD Sports Water marketing campaign in Europe kicking off at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona September 20-22, 2019.  EVERx CBD Sports Water is available already in Europe through select distributors.  With the EVERx CBD Sports Water campaign starting next week, PURA plans to expand its European sales.   

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Contact:
Kali-Extracts
Frederick Ferri
ir@kali-extracts.com
(214) 210-0459

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURATION INC
10:20aPURA – Puration Expects CBD Infused Beverage Market Survey Results Next..
GL
09/09PURATION : PURA – Puration Begins Pre-Marketing CBD Infused Beer Coffee an..
AQ
08/22PURA Introduces EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Ba..
GL
08/22PURA – Puration 2019 $4 Million Revenue Target On Track And Shareholder..
GL
08/19PURA – Puration Reports 87% Revenue Growth Breaking $1 Million In First..
GL
08/16PURA – Puration YTD CBD Beverage Sales Update Toward $4 Million Annual ..
GL
08/06KALI : PURA and KALY Add CBD Infused Tea To New Beverage Partnerships
AQ
08/02PURA and KALY Announce CBD Infused Beverage Growth Acceleration Strategy Intr..
GL
08/01PURA and KALY To Post CBD Infused Beverage Presentation After Market Today To..
GL
07/29PURA and KALY Confirm New CBD Infused Beverage Presentation Scheduled Thursda..
GL
More news
Chart PURATION INC
Duration : Period :
Puration Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Shibley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURATION INC-51.07%28
WASTE MANAGEMENT26.10%47 968
REPUBLIC SERVICES19.18%27 559
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-3.93%4 859
TETRA TECH, INC.59.01%4 520
CLEAN HARBORS INC53.78%4 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group