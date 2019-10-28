Log in
PURA – Puration To Present THC Beverage Rollout Thursday This Week October 31st

10/28/2019

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will roll out plans for its THC Savor beverage in Canada this Thursday, October 31, 2019. With Canada legalizing cannabis infused beverages this month, PURA is moving forward with its already designed THC Savor beverage. Utilizing its sole license of Kali-Extracts’ (USOTC: KALY) U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process, PURA has designed a THC infused beverage named THC Savor. 

PURA realized $1 million in revenue last year in 2018 and then reported another $1 million in revenue in just the first six months of 2019. PURA management has set a $4 million revenue target for year-end 2019. With PURA’s growing number of new distribution agreements in strategic markets, a recent analyst projection has PURA reaching $8 million in revenue in 2020. 

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley
info@aciconglomerated.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dc470a1-18d3-4057-b23a-d7e60278382b

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2019
