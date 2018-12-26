Puration Inc Cannabis Beverage Appeal Refreshed with Anheuser Busch and Tilray Deal

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today reemphasized the company’s cannabis beverage industry experience and direction in light of the recently announced Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) cannabis-infused beverage deal with both firms investing $50 million each to research potential beverage production. “Cannabis infused beverage industry interest heated up last year around Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. “Among other notable fortune 500 beverage industry announcements regarding interest in the cannabis beverage market, Puration got its tires kicked by a heavy weight. Now with the US legalization of hemp farming, big beverage industry players are renewing their interest. While the big players invest money to explore potential cannabis infused beverage industry production, Puration has $1 million in cannabis infused beverage sales under its belt and has set a goal on ringing $5 million in sales next year. By the way, we’ve already experimented with hemp beer. I thought I’d mention that today in light of the Anheuser Busch announcement.” Puration recently released a 2018 year-end report detailing the company’s historical sales and 2019 sales goals. The report also includes new information on previously announced plans to issue a dividend of Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) stock to PURA shareholders that will speed up the issuance in addition to, management believes, improving the overall value of the dividend. Management also includes in the update highlights of business developments with US Cannabis Health partners NOUV and Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY). See the report on the company’s website at https://www.purationinc.com/2018-year-end-upate.



To learn more about Puration, Inc., visit www.purationinc.com .

