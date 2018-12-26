Log in
PURATION INC (PURA)
Puration Inc Cannabis Beverage Appeal Refreshed with Anheuser Busch and Tilray Deal

12/26/2018 | 07:49pm CET

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today reemphasized the company’s cannabis beverage industry experience and direction in light of the recently announced Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) cannabis-infused beverage deal with both firms investing $50 million each to research potential beverage production. “Cannabis infused beverage industry interest heated up last year around Canada’s legalization of recreational marijuana,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. “Among other notable fortune 500 beverage industry announcements regarding interest in the cannabis beverage market, Puration got its tires kicked by a heavy weight.  Now with the US legalization of hemp farming, big beverage industry players are renewing their interest.  While the big players invest money to explore potential cannabis infused beverage industry production, Puration has $1 million in cannabis infused beverage sales under its belt and has set a goal on ringing $5 million in sales next year. By the way, we’ve already experimented with hemp beer.  I thought I’d mention that today in light of the Anheuser Busch announcement.”  Puration recently released a 2018 year-end report detailing the company’s historical sales and 2019 sales goals.  The report also includes new information on previously announced plans to issue a dividend of Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) stock to PURA shareholders that will speed up the issuance in addition to, management believes, improving the overall value of the dividend.  Management also includes in the update highlights of business developments with US Cannabis Health partners NOUV and Kali-Extracts (USOTC: KALY).  See the report on the company’s website at https://www.purationinc.com/2018-year-end-upate.

To learn more about Puration, Inc., visit www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

PURA.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Chart PURATION INC
Duration : Period :
Puration Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Shibley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURATION INC12.16%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.01%37 523
REPUBLIC SERVICES2.29%23 226
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA37.72%5 241
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA44.18%3 209
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-33.95%2 784
