Puration Inc : Puration Expands Cannabis Beverage Brand Reach Introducing New Categories and Regions

PURATION INC (PURA)
News 
09/11/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) released new details today on the Company's expansion and diversification into new cannabis beverage brands reaching new geographic regions. Puration entered the cannabis beverage category last year introducing its EVERx CBD Infused Water into the sports nutrition market place. The company recently announced a 600% increase in revenue since the introduction of EVERx. Puration is organically developing new cannabis beverages in addition to pursing the acquisition of existing cannabis beverages. The first acquisition is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The company launched a new website today with more details on the current brand and region expansion:

www.purationinc.com

As part of the concentration on the cannabis beverage business, Puration is spinning off its cannabis cultivation business in a transaction that includes the issuance of spinoff stock to all the shareholders of Puration. Puration shareholders will receive stock in the cannabis cultivation spinoff in addition to maintaining their Puration shares. The cultivation spinoff transaction is well underway. More news on the spinoff is coming soon.

Folllow EVERx Events on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drinkeverx/

For more information on EVERx, visit https://www.drinkeverx.com/

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511721/Puration-Expands-Cannabis-Beverage-Brand-Reach-Introducing-New-Categories-and-Regions

© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Shibley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURATION INC-50.95%0
WASTE MANAGEMENT6.54%39 416
REPUBLIC SERVICES11.23%24 467
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA44.91%5 496
CLEAN HARBORS INC31.14%3 987
TETRA TECH, INC.46.52%3 893
