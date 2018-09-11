Puration Inc : Puration Expands Cannabis Beverage Brand Reach Introducing New Categories and Regions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) released new details today on the Company's expansion and diversification into new cannabis beverage brands reaching new geographic regions. Puration entered the cannabis beverage category last year introducing its EVERx CBD Infused Water into the sports nutrition market place. The company recently announced a 600% increase in revenue since the introduction of EVERx. Puration is organically developing new cannabis beverages in addition to pursing the acquisition of existing cannabis beverages. The first acquisition is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The company launched a new website today with more details on the current brand and region expansion:

As part of the concentration on the cannabis beverage business, Puration is spinning off its cannabis cultivation business in a transaction that includes the issuance of spinoff stock to all the shareholders of Puration. Puration shareholders will receive stock in the cannabis cultivation spinoff in addition to maintaining their Puration shares. The cultivation spinoff transaction is well underway. More news on the spinoff is coming soon.

