Puration Inc : Puration Reports 600% Revenue Growth from Cannabis Infused Beverage Business and Grow Operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) recently posted its 2018 Q2 financial report showing a 594% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company posted a $194k profit compared to a $100k loss for the same period last year.

Puration introducedEVERx CBD Infused Sports Water last year, in 2017 at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx has since become the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports and fitness marketplace.

Puration acquired a nursery operation in Texas last year and a cannabis cultivation business in Canada earlier this year as part of a comprehensive overall cannabis cultivation strategy.

Puration has recently announced a corporate reorganization plan to consolidated and concentrate its cannabis beverage operations. The reorganization plan includes the issuance of a dividend to Puration shareholders. More information about the reorganization plan is available in recent pressrelease dedicated to detailing the reorganization plan. The company plans to publish a new website later this week with more specific details on its corporate reorganization plan.

For more information on EVERx, visit https://www.aciconglomerated.com/pura

For more information on Puration, visithttp://www.aciconglomerated.com.

