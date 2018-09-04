Log in
Puration Inc : Puration Reports 600% Revenue Growth from Cannabis Infused Beverage Business and Grow Operations

09/04/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) recently posted its 2018 Q2 financial report showing a 594% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company posted a $194k profit compared to a $100k loss for the same period last year.

Puration introducedEVERx CBD Infused Sports Water last year, in 2017 at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx has since become the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports and fitness marketplace.

Puration acquired a nursery operation in Texas last year and a cannabis cultivation business in Canada earlier this year as part of a comprehensive overall cannabis cultivation strategy.

Puration has recently announced a corporate reorganization plan to consolidated and concentrate its cannabis beverage operations. The reorganization plan includes the issuance of a dividend to Puration shareholders. More information about the reorganization plan is available in recent pressrelease dedicated to detailing the reorganization plan. The company plans to publish a new website later this week with more specific details on its corporate reorganization plan.

For more information on EVERx, visit https://www.aciconglomerated.com/pura

For more information on Puration, visithttp://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

SOURCE: Puration, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511278/Puration-Reports-600-Revenue-Growth-from-Cannabis-Infused-Beverage-Business-and-Grow-Operations

© Accesswire 2018
