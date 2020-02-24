Puration : PURA CBD First Acquisition In Rollup Campaign Scheduled to Close on Thursday

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced plans to close the acquisition of a CBD Infused Pet Products operation on Thursday this week, February 27th. PURA plans to acquire the CBD Infused Pet Products in exchange for an ongoing royalty payment. PURA has also committed to funding the CBD Infused Pet Products marketing launch. The CBD pet products market is anticipated to reach $1.16 billion in the U.S. alone by 2022. The seller currently provides concierge pet services through a mobile app portal and already has a thriving client base anticipated to help accelerate the sales growth of the CBD Infused Pet Products under the PURA umbrella.

PURA recently launched a campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations and also announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. The CBD Infused Pet Products acquisition schedule this Thursday is the first in an anticipated series of acquisitions. PURA is currently working to finalize the acquisition of a CBD Infused Confections operation and working to build a pipeline of more acquisition opportunities.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com .

