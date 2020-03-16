Log in
Puration : PURA CBD Roll-up Campaign Could Benefit From Corona Market

03/16/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) management today indicated that the Corona Market could potentially enhance the company's recently initiated campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations. PURA recently announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. On Friday, last week, PURA acquired a CBD Confections business. The week prior, PURA announced the acquisition of a CBD Infused Pet Products operation. PURA management anticipates that the prevailing market conditions resulting from Coronavirus fallout could impact other CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations making the prospects of a PURA acquisition more attractive.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley
info@aciconglomerated.com 
+1-(800)-861-1350

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-cbd-roll-up-campaign-could-benefit-from-corona-market-301025001.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
