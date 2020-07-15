Puration : PURA Confirms Planned Deal with PAOG Expected to Close by End of July

DALLAS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed plans to with PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG). Yesterday, PAOG announced a management takeover in conjunction with a revitalization of its medical cannabis strategy. The revitalization strategy includes an acquisition of PURA's cannabis cultivation spinoff. PURA has previously spun off its cannabis cultivation spinoff to Nouveau (NOUV) in a deal that included a stock dividend to PURA shareholders. PURA is now unwinding the NOUV transaction and moving forward with PAOG in a deal structured to include a dividend distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders. The PURA and PAOG transaction is anticipated to be executed by the end of July.

PAOG also intends to acquire NCM Biotech from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (KALY). NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and the development of treatments derived from its patented cannabis extraction process.

