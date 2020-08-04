Log in
PURATION, INC.

(PURA)
Puration : PURA Issues Shareholder Dividend Distribution Update

08/04/2020 | 10:58am EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company plans to release details this Friday, August 7, 2020, on the planned dividend distribution to PURA shareholders resulting from the recent sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG). 

The cannabis cultivation operation was sold last week in exchange for PAOG common stock. The stock is slated to be distributed to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. The planned distribution ratio is 1 for 1. Accordingly, PURA shareholders will receive one share of PAOG stock in exchange for every PURA share held. 

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-issues-shareholder-dividend-distribution-update-301105821.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
