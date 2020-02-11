Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pure Acquisition Corp. Investors (PACQ)

02/11/2020 | 06:40pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Pure Acquisition Corp. (“Pure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PACQ) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you own Pure shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
