Pure Cycle : Q3 2020 Earnings Announcement

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Pure Cycle Corporation

Announces Three and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020

Earnings Call

Denver, Colorado-July 2, 2020- Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market: PCYO) ("Pure Cycle" or the "Company")announced it will release its three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 financial results on July 7, 2020 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 4PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of the Company and presents summary financial results on our website that can be accessed atwww.purecyclewater.com.

Q3 2020 EARNINGS CALL

When:

4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on July 7, 2020

Call in number:

877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)

International call in number:

201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)

Replay available until:

July 21, 2020 at 4:00PM ET

Replay call in number:

877-481-4010 #35583

Event link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/35583

Company Information

Pure Cycle owns land and water assets in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Pure Cycle provides water and wastewater services to customers located in the Denver metropolitan area, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems, and operates a land development segment that is developing a master planned mixed-use community.

Additional information including our recent press releases and Annual Reports are available atwww.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, at 303-292-3456 or atinfo@purecyclewater.com.

Disclaimer

Pure Cycle Corporation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
