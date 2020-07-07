Pure Cycle : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

PURE CYCLE a water, wastewater, land development company Financial Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 PRESENTED BY MARK HARDING

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT

UNDER THE UNITED STATES PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION

REFORM ACT OF 1995

Statements that are not historical facts contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation are "forward-looking statements"

("FLS") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. FLS involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from projected results.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify FLS. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We are not able to predict all factors that may affect future results. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations will be realized. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such FLS include, without limitation: the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; the timing of new home construction and other development in the areas where we may sell our water, which in turn may be impacted by credit availability; population growth; employment rates; general economic conditions; the market price of water; changes in customer consumption patterns; changes in applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; changes in governmental policies and procedures; uncertainties in the estimation of water available under decrees; uncertainties in the estimation of costs of delivery of water and treatment of wastewater; uncertainties in the estimation of the service life of our systems; uncertainties in the estimation of costs of construction projects; the strength and financial resources of our competitors; our ability to find and retain skilled personnel; climatic and weather conditions, including flood, droughts and freezing conditions; labor relations; availability and cost of labor, material and equipment; delays in anticipated permit and construction dates; environmental risks and regulations; our ability to raise capital; our ability to negotiate contracts with new customers; and uncertainties in water court rulings; and other factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statements and documents filed or furnished with the SEC.

All FLS are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

KEY ASSETS

ALL OF THESE KEY ASSETS CONTRIBUTE TO YOUR SHAREHOLDER VALUE

WATER UTILITY ASSETS

PURE CYCLE a water, wastewater, land development company 27,000 acre feet of water 11 groundwater wells 3 alluvial wells 150 acre feet surface storage 2 million gallons finished water storage 2 wastewater Reclamation Facilities 20 miles of transmission lines 15 miles of distribution lines 10 miles of collection lines 3 pump stations 04

KEY FACTORS

MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY - SKY RANCH

LAND

931 Acres Located on the I-70 Corridor

LOCATION

16 miles East of Downtown Denver 4 miles South of DIA

HOME

Zoned for 3,400 homes and 2.3 million sq. feet of commercial and retail property (total of 5,000 SFE's combined)

