PURE CYCLE CORPORATION

(PCYO)
Pure Cycle : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

07/07/2020

PURE CYCLE

a water, wastewater, land development company

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2020

PRESENTED BY MARK HARDING

PURE CYCLE

a water, wastewater, land development company

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT

UNDER THE UNITED STATES PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION

REFORM ACT OF 1995

Statements that are not historical facts contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation are "forward-looking statements"

("FLS") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. FLS involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from projected results.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify FLS. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We are not able to predict all factors that may affect future results. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations will be realized. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such FLS include, without limitation: the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; the timing of new home construction and other development in the areas where we may sell our water, which in turn may be impacted by credit availability; population growth; employment rates; general economic conditions; the market price of water; changes in customer consumption patterns; changes in applicable statutory and regulatory requirements; changes in governmental policies and procedures; uncertainties in the estimation of water available under decrees; uncertainties in the estimation of costs of delivery of water and treatment of wastewater; uncertainties in the estimation of the service life of our systems; uncertainties in the estimation of costs of construction projects; the strength and financial resources of our competitors; our ability to find and retain skilled personnel; climatic and weather conditions, including flood, droughts and freezing conditions; labor relations; availability and cost of labor, material and equipment; delays in anticipated permit and construction dates; environmental risks and regulations; our ability to raise capital; our ability to negotiate contracts with new customers; and uncertainties in water court rulings; and other factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statements and documents filed or furnished with the SEC.

All FLS are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

02

PURE CYCLE

a water, wastewater, land development company

KEY ASSETS

ALL OF THESE KEY ASSETS CONTRIBUTE TO YOUR SHAREHOLDER VALUE

03

WATER UTILITY ASSETS

PURE CYCLE

a water, wastewater, land development company

27,000 acre feet of water

11 groundwater wells

3 alluvial wells

150 acre feet surface storage

2 million gallons finished water storage

2 wastewater Reclamation Facilities

20 miles of transmission lines

15 miles of distribution lines

10 miles of collection lines

3 pump stations

04

KEY FACTORS

MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY - SKY RANCH

LAND

PURE CYCLE

a water, wastewater, land development company

931 Acres Located on the I-70 Corridor

LOCATION

16 miles East of Downtown Denver 4 miles South of DIA

HOME

Zoned for 3,400 homes and 2.3 million sq. feet of commercial and retail property (total of 5,000 SFE's combined)

05

Disclaimer

Pure Cycle Corporation published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20,4 M - -
Net income 2019 4,81 M - -
Net cash 2019 9,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 54,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2018 35,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 94,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Harding President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harrison H. Augur Independent Chairman
Kevin B. McNeill Chief Financial & Chief Accounting Officer
Richard L. Guido Independent Director
Peter C. Howell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION-25.97%228
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-15.01%12 636
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-7.46%10 703
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.58%7 672
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-2.30%7 636
SEVERN TRENT PLC-1.79%7 370
