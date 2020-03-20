Pure Global Granted Creditor Protection

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: PURE) (OTC Pink: PRCNF) (the "Company" or "Pure Global" or "Pure"), an integrated growth-oriented cannabis, bulk extracts, and consumer products manufacturing company, operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary PureSinse Inc., a Health Canada Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Act, announced today that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries PureSinse Inc., 237A Advance Inc., 237B Advance Inc., SPRQ Health Group and The Great Canadian Hemp Company Ltd. (collectively, the "Applicants") obtained an order on March 19, 2020 (the "Order") from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") granting it protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA") to allow it to stabilize and restructure its business and financial affairs. In accordance with the initial Order, all creditors of the Applicants are stayed from enforcing against the Applicants.

After reviewing a number of options and careful consideration of all available alternatives following a thorough consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the board of directors of Pure Global determined that a CCAA proceeding was the most effective way to maximize stakeholder value and to address short-term liquidity challenges, while continuing to operate the business. While in CCAA protection, the Applicants will continue their normal day-to-day operations and plan to commence a review of strategic alternatives in the immediate future.

In connection with the CCAA filing, on March 18, 2020, the Applicants entered into a debtor-in-possession facility term sheet with Hillmount Capital Inc. for financing in the initial amount of up to $700,000 (the "DIP Facility") which facility can be increased to $4.0 million with approval of the Court. Advances under the DIP Facility are subject to a Court-ordered priority charge in favour of Hillmount Capital Inc. to secure the obligations of the Company.

The DIP Facility provides working capital financing and liquidity required to ensure that the Company's operations continue uninterrupted and preserve value in the Company for the benefit of its stakeholders. Availability of the DIP Facility demonstrates the value of the Company and its growth potential.

The CCAA filing was necessitated by the pressures on the cannabis market exerting a downward pressure on cannabis retail pricing, as well as the recent deterioration of investor sentiment within the industry and the financial markets generally. However, Pure Global continues to exhibit strong fundamentals and is poised to meet its next-phase milestones and commence revenue generating operations in the near term.

The Company will continue to operate and manage its business lines in the ordinary course with the liquidity provided by the DIP Facility and expects to be able to meet its post-filing payment obligations to employees, suppliers and customers as and when they become due.

Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed as Monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings and report to the Court. Scott Langille, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Restructuring Officer to advise management during the restructuring. Management of the Company will remain responsible for its day-to-day operations.

A copy of the Order and other Court materials and information related to the Company's CCAA proceedings, all as may be updated or amended from time to time, is available on the website maintained by Ernst & Young Inc. at www.ey.com/ca/pureglobal.

The Company intends to provide a further update on these matters when more information is available.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global is an EU-GMP grade cannabis manufacturer focused on producing high-quality high margin branded and white label cannabis and CBD consumer products, premium quality bulk dried flower, full spectrum concentrates, and pre-formulated active ingredients for CPG manufacturers. The Company is led by a professional team of experienced pharma, biotechnology, horticultural, extraction, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods experts, and operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, PureSinse® Inc., which is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. Pure operates a B2B brand under PureCanna Solutions which is focused on high-margin bulk cannabis extracts, bulk CBD sales, as well as white label, and co-manufacturing services. The Company's 18,000 square foot Brampton manufacturing campus houses facilities for vertically farmed hydroponic indoor cultivation, R&D, extraction, processing, and packaging. Pure has also launched, or is in the process of launching, several premium branded products in targeted consumer categories into the Canadian legal adult market including PureSinse® Wellness, Paper&Weed Pre-Rolls, Galaxy Cannabis, Kumo Edibles, and PureSinse® Medical, which operates with Pure's wholly own subsidiary Spark Cannabis Clinic, offering free telemedicine consultation for medical cannabis patients across Canada. Through its recently acquired division, The Great Canadian Hemp Company®, which won Hemp Product Company of the year at the recent 2019 GrowUp Awards, Pure is launching a line of organic hemp oil and CBD topical products into several markets in Europe and Asia in 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the CCAA application and proceedings, operations of the Company, strategic review and liquidity of the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Pure Global cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Pure Global assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To register to Pure Global's mailing list, please visit www.pureglobal.com. Follow @pureglobalcanna on Twitter and Facebook and @pureglobalcannabis on Instagram.

SOURCE Pure Global Cannabis Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Malay (Mel) Panchal

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-866-840-PURE (7873)

E-mail: info@pureglobal.com

Scott Langille

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 1-866-840-PURE (7873)

E-mail: scott@pureglobal.com

Stephen Pynn

VP Corporate Development

Telephone: 1-866-840-PURE (7873)

E-mail: stephen@pureglobal.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53595