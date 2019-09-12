Pure Storage : Adds Andy Brown to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced the appointment of financial services and tech veteran Andy Brown to its Board of Directors. Brown is filling the position held by Mike Speiser, who is stepping down following ten years of service.

"Andy possesses deep technology leadership and experience guiding growth organizations," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "We couldn't imagine a better addition to the board as we move into Pure's second decade of operation. The board also thanks Mike Speiser for his counsel and the invaluable contributions he has made during his time with Pure."

Brown is currently CEO and co-founder of Sand Hill East where he guides portfolio companies in their early development and growth. Prior to Sand Hill East, Brown held senior technology roles at UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Credit Suisse. Brown is also a board director for Zscaler and Guidewire.

"Pure has all the right attributes I admire in a successful company -- strong innovation engine, customer-focused mindset, and a clear vision for the future of the industry," said Brown. "I look forward to working with the talented team to execute this strategy and vision."

Speiser is a founding investor for Pure Storage. In addition, he served as founding CEO from 2009 to 2010 and Co-Chairman of the Board from 2014 to 2017. During his tenure at Pure, he helped lead the successful 2015 IPO of the company and saw the company achieve $1 billion in annual revenue in its fifth year of sales.

"I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished at Pure in the past ten years and look forward to seeing what the next decade brings," said Speiser.

