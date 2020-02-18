Pure Storage : Joins Google Cloud Anthos Ready Storage Initiative

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions pioneer that enables faster customer innovation, has joined Google Cloud's Anthos Ready Storage Initiative, having demonstrated that its solutions for data storage and data can be confidently deployed on the Anthos platform across hybrid environments. This news expands on Pure's partnership with Google Cloud to help customers modernize existing applications and build new ones on a simple, scalable and reliable platform. With seamless integrations between Google Cloud's open platform and Pure's industry leading all-flash storage, organizations can now invest confidently in custom-engineered solutions built specifically to drive multi-cloud strategy and enable a modern data experience.

Anthos is an open hybrid and multi-cloud application platform that provides consistent development and operations experience across cloud and on-premises environments. As a qualified Anthos partner, Pure's Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver-based solution will allow customers to seamlessly deliver storage as-a-service to their containerized applications on the Google Anthos on-premises platform. With Pure Service Orchestrator from Pure Storage, mutual customers can now extend the simplicity, scalability and reliability of the Google Anthos platform all the way down to the storage layer.

"Pure customers are some of the most innovative and tech savvy in the world. And we've heard them loud and clear -- tight integrations with cloud-native technologies that allow for a seamless data management experience are a foundational requirement for continued innovation," said Rob Walters, General Manager of Storage-as-a-Service, Pure Storage. "As organizations explore and leverage modern application architectures with hybrid cloud mobility in mind, storage continues to be a critical component. Our partnership with Google Cloud provides customers with the assurance that they'll continue to get the most value out of their data with Pure."

Anthos Ready Storage designates partner solutions qualified by Google Cloud to meet the requirements defined for applicable solution categories. The Anthos Ready Storage Initiative is reserved for companies optimized to work with Google Cloud's Anthos by fulfilling the requirements for the applicable solution category, and are invited by Google Cloud to participate in the Anthos Ready Partner Initiative.

"Pure Storage offers innovative solutions for data storage and data management," said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize these solutions as qualified for Anthos under our new Anthos Ready Storage Initiative, and we look forward to working with Pure Storage to drive customer success across hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

The primary computing environment for Anthos relies on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), which allows customers to take advantage of Kubernetes and cloud technology both in their datacenters and in the cloud. Pure Service Orchestrator (PSO) integrates with container orchestration frameworks like Kubernetes, so customers can deliver persistent storage support for containerized applications, on-demand. Pure Service Orchestrator pools multiple FlashArray and FlashBlade systems supporting block-based and file-based storage arrays under one CSI driver deployment, to allow intelligent volume placement across that pool.

For more information on how your organization can leverage the mutual power of Google Cloud and Pure Storage, please visit our website.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. Pure solutions enable a unified data experience that can adapt as customer needs evolve. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage provides a modern data experience that creates a common operating environment across multiple data centers and clouds, easing operations via APIs and intelligent AI-driven automation. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

