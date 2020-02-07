MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader delivering a modern data experience, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 2, 2020. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. To join via telephone, please dial (866) 393-4306 (or 734-385-2616 for international callers) with passcode 9329497.



About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2020-financial-results-301000801.html

SOURCE Pure Storage