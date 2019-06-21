PureCircle : Board Update

Board Update

PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of stevia sweeteners, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), announces that Ms. Rosemarie S. Andolino, currently an independent non-executive director, has accepted the appointment as Advisor to the CEO, which will take effect from 1 July 2019. In her additional role Ms. Andolino will advise the CEO on matters relating to the food services industry, Corporate Social Responsibility, branding, as well as government relations and regulatory matters in the USA. Ms. Andolino remains a non-executive director of the PureCircle Board, but would no longer be 'independent' under the UK Corporate Governance Code as a result of Ms. Andolino's additional role

21 June 2019

Enquiries:

Investors/Analysts

Rakesh Sinha, CFO

Email: Rakesh.sinha@purecircle.com Phone +1 630 827 1515; +60 1232 60005

Media

Emma Kane (Newgate), Media Relations

Email: media@purecircle.com Phone: +44 (0)20 7382 4747

