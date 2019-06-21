Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PureCircle Limited    PURE   BMG7300G1096

PURECIRCLE LIMITED

(PURE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/20 11:35:12 am
255 GBp   +1.59%
02:45aPURECIRCLE : Board Update
PU
05/28PURECIRCLE : Stevia Use In Food and Beverages Accelerated Significantly in 2018
AQ
05/28Stevia Use In Food and Beverages Accelerated Significantly in 2018
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PureCircle : Board Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Board Update

PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of stevia sweeteners, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), announces that Ms. Rosemarie S. Andolino, currently an independent non-executive director, has accepted the appointment as Advisor to the CEO, which will take effect from 1 July 2019. In her additional role Ms. Andolino will advise the CEO on matters relating to the food services industry, Corporate Social Responsibility, branding, as well as government relations and regulatory matters in the USA. Ms. Andolino remains a non-executive director of the PureCircle Board, but would no longer be 'independent' under the UK Corporate Governance Code as a result of Ms. Andolino's additional role

21 June 2019

Enquiries:

Investors/Analysts

Rakesh Sinha, CFO

Email: Rakesh.sinha@purecircle.com Phone +1 630 827 1515; +60 1232 60005

Media

Emma Kane (Newgate), Media Relations

Email: media@purecircle.com Phone: +44 (0)20 7382 4747

Notes to Editors

About PureCircle

  • PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners.
  • The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.
  • PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners with sugar-like taste, using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.
  • PureCircle stevia flavor modifiers work in synergy with sweeteners to improve the taste, mouthfeel and calorie profile, and enhance the cost effectiveness, of beverage and food products.
  • Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it has been granted over 100 stevia-related patents with more than 250 applied for patents pending.
  • PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.
  • To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle is rapidly ramping up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting specialty stevia sweeteners and helping provide ever-increasing value to its customers.
  • PureCircle's shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
  • For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About stevia

  • Given the growing global concerns about obesity and diabetes, beverage and food companies are working responsibly to reduce sugar and calories in their products, responding to both consumers and health and wellness advocates. Sweeteners from the stevia plant offer sugar-like taste and are becoming an increasingly important tool for these companies.
  • Like sugar, stevia sweeteners are from plants. But unlike sugar, they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of beverages and foods.
  • Stevia leaf extract is a natural-based, zero calorie, high-intensity sweetener, used by global food and beverage companies as a great-tasting zero-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.
  • Stevia is a naturally sweet plant native to South America; today, it is grown around the world, notably in Kenya, China and the US.
  • The sweet-tasting parts of the stevia leaf are up to 350 times sweeter than sugar: stevia's high-intensity sweetness means it requires far less water and land than sugar.
  • Research has shown that the molecules of the stevia leaf are present and unchanged in the dried stevia leaf, through the commercial extraction and purification process, and in the final stevia leaf extract product. All major global regulatory organisations, across 65 countries, have approved the use of high-purity stevia leaf extracts in food and beverages.
  • For more information on the science of stevia, please visit https://www.purecirclesteviainstitute.com/

Disclaimer

PureCircle Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:44:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURECIRCLE LIMITED
02:45aPURECIRCLE : Board Update
PU
05/28PURECIRCLE : Stevia Use In Food and Beverages Accelerated Significantly in 2018
AQ
05/28Stevia Use In Food and Beverages Accelerated Significantly in 2018
GL
05/17PURECIRCLE : and Merisant Renew Stevia Supply Agreement
AQ
05/16PURECIRCLE : Renew Stevia Supply Agreement with Merisant
PU
05/16PURECIRCLE : and Merisant Renew Stevia Supply Agreement
AQ
04/25PURECIRCLE : PDMR Notification
PU
03/19PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore
GL
03/07PURECIRCLE LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/26PURECIRCLE : Further Ramps Up Its Ability To Meet the Growing Demand For New Gen..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 144 M
EBIT 2019 18,7 M
Net income 2019 -13,0 M
Debt 2019 82,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,32
P/E ratio 2020 28,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,62x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 581 M
Chart PURECIRCLE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PureCircle Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURECIRCLE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,23 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magomet Malsagov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Rakesh Sinha Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Dale Pratt Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mitchell Adamek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURECIRCLE LIMITED-0.29%633
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD47.02%40 237
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES10.93%14 843
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S30.84%14 323
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-20.05%8 234
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD113.14%5 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About