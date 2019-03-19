PureCircle Launches Next Generation Stevia Leaf Sweeteners in Singapore

Chicago, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world’s leading producer and innovator of stevia sweeteners, announces that it has received approval for expanded use and applications of its next generation stevia leaf sweetener -- Reb M – in Singapore. This enables food and beverage companies to use this great-tasting ingredient in zero- and low-calorie products sold in Singapore.The global demand for stevia is growing, as beverage and food companies increase use of the plant-based zero-calorie sweetener.



PureCircle, through its innovative work with stevia, has vastly increased its capacity to supply the new generation stevia sweeteners, like Reb M, to its customers at prices that are cost effective for them. All of PureCircle’s stevia sweeteners are plant-based and non-GMO certified.

The company will officially launch the expanded use of its Reb M stevia leaf sweetener in Singapore at Restaurant Asia in Singapore 21-23 March, 2019. PureCircle VP of Asia Pacific Navneet Singh and Chief Supply Chain Officer Gary Juncosa will present an in-depth look at stevia innovations and trends during a special presentation on 21 March from 3:30-4:15pm.

PureCircle will also discuss its participation in the 2022 mission to help eliminate 150 billion calories from the Singapore diet by replacing 10% per capita sugar consumption with stevia.

New generation stevia leaf sweeteners like Reb M allow great tasting experiences without the calories of sugar. At Restaurant Asia 2019, PureCircle will showcase a number of food and beverage products featuring Reb M as the principal sweetener.

Commenting on Singapore’s approval, PureCircle CEO Maga Malsagov said:

“Singapore’s approval to expand the use and application our Reb M stevia leaf sweetener enables us to even better capitalize on the growth opportunities in Asia created by our innovation and by the increasing demand for new generation stevia ingredients. It enables us to even better serve our customers by providing them with the best-tasting stevia leaf sweeteners and flavors at scale, and cost effectively.”

By way of background, the story of stevia is evolving. Not long ago, it was viewed as a plant-based, zero-calorie, single-ingredient sweetener which worked well in some beverage and food applications. Today we offer a range of next generation stevia leaf sweeteners, including Reb M, which taste great and work well across multiple categories. These sweeteners help beverage and food companies increase their offerings of zero- and low-calorie products without sacrificing taste.

Recent PureCircle advances enable the company to significantly boost production of our next generation stevia sweeteners – like Reb M — which have the most sugar-like taste and are highly sought after by beverage and food companies. This means PureCircle is able to supply stevia sweeteners in the amounts customers need as they expand use of stevia – and is able to do that cost effectively for them.

