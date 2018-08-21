Log in
PureCircle : Names Stéphane Ducroux CCO

08/21/2018 | 02:32pm CEST
August 21, 2018 Chicago, Illinois

August 21, 2018 Chicago, Illinois - PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of stevia sweeteners, announces the appointment of Stéphane Ducroux as Chief Commercial Officer effective August 16, 2018. Ducroux will oversee PureCircle's: Sales; Marketing; Technical & Innovation; and Scientific & Regulatory Affairs.

Ducroux will report to PureCircle CEO Maga Malsagov. He will be based in PureCircle's Chicago headquarters. The appointment of Ducroux enhances the company's already strong management team. In this new position, he will help further accelerate PureCircle's growth, as the company continues to increase sales of, and expand production capacity of, its great-tasting stevia sweeteners such as Reb M, and other stevia ingredients.

Ducroux has 20 years of management experience in the natural speciality ingredients industry. He has expertise in commercial operations, business development and acquisitions. He previously had a long career at Naturex, during which time the company grew strongly. His last job at Naturex was COO Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Commenting on this appointment, PureCircle CEO Maga Malsagov said:

'Stephane is a proven leader. We expect the integrated management of several of our company's functions under his leadership to help further accelerate our growth. We welcome him to PureCircle.'

PureCircle sells a broad line of great-tasting, plant-based, zero-calorie stevia sweeteners and other stevia ingredients. PureCircle is playing a key supply role for beverage and food companies, as they seek to offer their consumers more low- and zero-calorie products

PureCircle recently announced advances which enable it to supply significantly more Reb M to global beverage and food companies. PureCircle produces Reb M both directly from its Starleaf™ stevia plants and also from other stevia sweeteners in the plant. In the latter case, PureCircle starts with purified stevia leaf extract with low Reb M content and by adding an enzyme, the maturation to Reb M is completed, just as the leaf does naturally. Enzymes play a similar role in various products including baby food, cheese, other dairy products and chocolate. PureCircle estimates that, depending on amounts purchased and various terms of purchase, companies buying Reb M from PureCircle will find the cost of using it to sweeten a beverage or food, equivalent to their cost of using sugar to achieve the same level of sweetening.

As the result of ongoing innovation, research and development work with stevia, PureCircle has been granted more than 100 stevia-related patents. These patents - plus more than 250 patents pending and other strong intellectual property - are directed to a wide range of stevia-related products and processes.

For more information on PureCircle, please see: www.purecircle.com

- ends -

Media may direct inquiries to:

Carolyn Clark, Director of Global Marketing

Email: carolyn.clark@purecircle.com Phone: 1 (630) 517 0812

Jackson Pillow, Media Relations Manager

Email: Jackson.Pillow@purecircle.com Phone: +1 630 256 8394

About PureCircle

  • PureCircle combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners.
  • The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.
  • PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners with sugar-like taste, using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.
  • PureCircle stevia flavor modifiers work in synergy with sweeteners to improve the taste, mouthfeel and calorie profile, and enhance the cost effectiveness, of beverage and food products.
  • Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it currently has more than 100 stevia-related granted patents and more than 250 patents pending globally.
  • PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.
  • To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle is rapidly ramping up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting stevia sweeteners and helping provide ever-increasing value to its customers.
  • PureCircle's shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
  • For more information, visit: purecircle.com

About stevia

  • Given the growing global concerns about obesity and diabetes, beverage and food companies are working responsibly to reduce sugar and calories in their products, responding to both consumers and health and wellness advocates. Sweeteners from the stevia plant offer sugar-like taste and are becoming an increasingly important tool for these companies.
  • Like sugar, stevia sweeteners are from plants. But unlike sugar, they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of beverages and foods.
  • Stevia leaf extract is a natural, zero calorie, high-intensity sweetener, used by global food and beverage companies as a great-tasting zero-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.
  • Stevia is a naturally sweet plant native to South America; today, it is grown around the world, notably in Kenya, China and the US.
  • The sweet-tasting parts of the stevia leaf are up to 400 times sweeter than sugar: stevia's high-intensity sweetness means it requires far less water and land than sugar.
  • Research has shown that the molecules of the stevia leaf are present and unchanged in the dried stevia leaf, through the commercial extraction and purification process, and in the final stevia leaf extract product. Many major global regulatory organisations, across 65 countries, have approved the use of high-purity stevia leaf extracts in food and beverages.
  • For more information on the science of stevia, please visit https://www.purecirclesteviainstitute.com/

Disclaimer

PureCircle Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 12:31:03 UTC
