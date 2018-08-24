PureCircle : Statement regarding recent share price movement

Statement regarding recent share price movement

PureCircle (LSE: PURE), the world's leading producer and innovator of stevia ingredients, announces that the Directors of the Company have noted the increase in trading volumes and share price volatility over the past few trading sessions.

The Directors are not aware of any price sensitive information about the Company which has yet to be disclosed, and previous disclosures made by the Directors in their opinion reflect fairly the most updated performance of the Company.

The Company's results for the year ended 30 June 2018 will be announced as advised on Tuesday, 18th September 2018, followed by a presentation for analysts in London at 9.30 am (UK time) on the same day.

24 August 2018

Notes to Editors

About PureCircle

§ PureCircle is the only company that combines advanced R&D with full vertical integration from farm to high-quality, great-tasting innovative stevia sweeteners.

§ The Company collaborates with farmers who grow the stevia plants and with food and beverage companies which seek to improve their low- and no-calorie formulations using a sweetener from plants.

§ PureCircle will continue to: lead in research, development and innovation; produce a growing supply of multiple varieties of stevia sweeteners with sugar-like taste, using all necessary and appropriate methods of production; and be a resource and innovation partner for food and beverage companies.

§ PureCircle stevia flavor modifiers work in synergy with sweeteners to improve the taste, mouthfeel and calorie profile, and enhance the cost effectiveness, of beverage and food products.

§ Founded in 2002, PureCircle is continually investing in breakthrough research and development and it currently has 72 stevia-related approved patents and 200 pending.

§ PureCircle has offices around the world with the global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

§ To meet growing demand for stevia sweeteners, PureCircle is rapidly ramping up its supply capability. It completed expansion of its Malaysian stevia extract facility in March 2017, increasing its capacity to rapidly supply the newer and great-tasting specialty stevia sweeteners and helping provide ever-increasing value to its customers.

§ PureCircle's shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

§ For more information, visit: www.purecircle.com

About stevia

§ Given the growing global concerns about obesity and diabetes, beverage and food companies are working responsibly to reduce sugar and calories in their products, responding to both consumers and health and wellness advocates. Sweeteners from the stevia plant offer sugar-like taste and are becoming an increasingly important tool for these companies.

§ Like sugar, stevia sweeteners are from plants. But unlike sugar, they enable low-calorie and zero-calorie formulations of beverages and foods.

§ Stevia leaf extract is a natural-based, zero calorie, high-intensity sweetener, used by global food and beverage companies as a great-tasting zero-calorie alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.

§ Stevia is a naturally sweet plant native to South America; today, it is grown around the world, notably in Kenya, China and the US.

§ The sweet-tasting parts of the stevia leaf are up to 400 times sweeter than sugar: stevia's high-intensity sweetness means it requires far less water and land than sugar.

§ Research has shown that the molecules of the stevia leaf are present and unchanged in the dried stevia leaf, through the commercial extraction and purification process, and in the final stevia leaf extract product. All major global regulatory organisations, across 65 countries, have approved the use of high-purity stevia leaf extracts in food and beverages.

§ For more information on the science of stevia, please visit https://www.purecirclesteviainstitute.com/