PureTech Health plc    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC

(PRTC)
PureTech Health : to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

0
11/13/2019 | 02:01am EST

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, founder and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, at 3:20PM GMT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at http://puretechhealth.com/investors under the Reports and Presentations tab.

About PureTech
PureTech is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech’s affiliates, is comprised of 24 product candidates and one product that has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of product candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company’s unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune, and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments, and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 41,0 M
EBIT 2019 -100 M
Net income 2019 -42,1 M
Finance 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -31,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
EV / Sales2019 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 45,3x
Capitalization 891 M
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,45  $
Last Close Price 3,12  $
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, Chief Business & Strategy Officer
Christopher A. Viehbacher Chairman
Stephen Muniz Chief Operations Officer, Secretary & Director
Joep Muijrers Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC42.44%892
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.96%26 785
LONZA GROUP35.18%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.91.14%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION33.83%18 024
