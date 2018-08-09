Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Puretech Health PLC    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC (PRTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Puretech Health : Akili Raises Additional $13 Million, Bringing Total Series C Funding to $68 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Akili Interactive (“Akili” or “Company"), a leading prescription digital medicine company developing novel treatments for cognitive dysfunction and brain-related conditions, has raised $13 million in new funding as an extension of its Series C financing, which was announced in May. The additional funds bring the total equity capital Akili has raised this year to $68 million. Participating investors include CLSA, Omidyar Technology Ventures, Digital Garage Group (DG Incubation & DG Daiwa Ventures) and Fearless Ventures. Akili's initial Series C financing was led by Temasek and included additional investors Baillie Gifford, Amgen Ventures, M Ventures (the CVC fund of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), JAZZ Venture Partners, Canepa Advanced Healthcare Fund and Brooklands Capital Strategies.

“Both Akili and the broader field of digital medicine have been advancing at a significant pace,” said Eddie Martucci, Ph.D., CEO of Akili. “This additional backing from investors will help us significantly drive forward the development and deployment of our technology platform toward our goal of having a major impact in millions of patients and toward fulfilling the immense promise of digital medicine.”

“CLSA’s investments are focused on transformative ideas and technologies that have the potential to disrupt sectors and practices. Validated digital medicine is one such area, with potential to change the industry, especially in treating cognitive dysfunction,” said Jonathan Slone, CEO of CLSA, Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group. “Akili is a pioneer in the field, and we’re excited to support the company’s growth.”

Akili’s digital medicines embed specific stimuli, designed to engage targeted areas of the brain, into immersive action video game experiences to treat medical conditions across neurology and psychiatry. The Company’s lead digital treatment in development, AKL-T01 in pediatric attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”), is now under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for marketing authorization following the Company’s recent filing.

In December 2017, Akili announced positive top-line results of a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, controlled pivotal study evaluating the safety and efficacy of AKL-T01. If cleared by FDA, AKL-T01 would be the first prescription video game to treat a medical condition and the first prescription digital medicine for children with ADHD.

Akili has a number of other digital treatments in development across neurology and psychiatry, including in Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and various other inflammatory diseases. By the end of 2018, Akili expects results of both a Phase 2 study in MDD and of a pilot study in MS.

About Akili
Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. is a prescription digital medicine company combining scientific and clinical rigor with the ingenuity of the tech industry to reinvent medicine. Akili is pioneering the development of digital treatments with direct therapeutic activity, delivered not through a pill but through a high-quality action video game experience. Akili is advancing a broad pipeline of programs to treat cognitive deficiency and improve symptoms associated with medical conditions across neurology and psychiatry, including ADHD, MDD, autism spectrum disorder and various inflammatory diseases. Akili is also developing complementary and integrated clinical monitors and measurement-based care applications. The Company was founded by PureTech Health (PRTC.L). Akili is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information on Akili, visit: www.akiliinteractive.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that are or may be forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the company's future prospects, developments and strategies. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding the present and future business strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURETECH HEALTH PLC
08:01aPURETECH HEALTH : Akili Raises Additional $13 Million, Bringing Total Series C F..
BU
08/02PURETECH HEALTH : Press releases 2018-08-02
PU
08/02PURETECH HEALTH : Karuna Completes $42 Million Series A Financing Round to Advan..
BU
07/26PURETECH HEALTH : Announces Collaboration with Roche to Advance Technology for O..
AQ
07/25PURETECH HEALTH : Collaborator Publishes in Journal Nature Regarding New Insight..
BU
07/25PURETECH HEALTH : Press releases 2018-07-25
PU
07/21PURETECH HEALTH : surges as it hooks up with Swiss drugs giant Roche
AQ
07/21ROCHE : PureTech team up to develop oral antisense oligonucleotides
AQ
07/21PURETECH HEALTH : signs potential $1bn exosome deal with Roche
AQ
07/20PURETECH HEALTH : Press releases 2018-07-20
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8,50 M
EBIT 2018 -130 M
Net income 2018 -57,1 M
Finance 2018 215 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 42,4x
EV / Sales 2019 282x
Capitalization 575 M
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Puretech Health PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,74 $
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, Chief Business & Strategy Officer
Joichi Ito Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Muniz Chief Operations Officer, Secretary & Director
Joep Muijrers Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC5.67%575
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.60%24 748
LONZA GROUP19.67%23 313
INCYTE CORPORATION-32.84%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.88%11 274
MarketScreener.com :
    About :
    Stay Connected :
    Partners :
    4-traders.com :
    Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.