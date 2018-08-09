Puretech Health : Akili Raises Additional $13 Million, Bringing Total Series C Funding to $68 Million

Akili
Interactive (“Akili” or “Company"), a leading prescription digital
medicine company developing novel treatments for cognitive dysfunction
and brain-related conditions, has raised $13 million in new funding as
an extension of its Series C financing, which was announced in May. The
additional funds bring the total equity capital Akili has raised this
year to $68 million. Participating investors include CLSA, Omidyar
Technology Ventures, Digital Garage Group (DG Incubation & DG Daiwa
Ventures) and Fearless Ventures. Akili's initial Series C financing was
led by Temasek and included additional investors Baillie Gifford, Amgen
Ventures, M Ventures (the CVC fund of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany),
JAZZ Venture Partners, Canepa Advanced Healthcare Fund and Brooklands
Capital Strategies.
“Both Akili and the broader field of digital medicine have been
advancing at a significant pace,” said Eddie Martucci, Ph.D., CEO of
Akili. “This additional backing from investors will help us
significantly drive forward the development and deployment of our
technology platform toward our goal of having a major impact in millions
of patients and toward fulfilling the immense promise of digital
medicine.”
“CLSA’s investments are focused on transformative ideas and technologies
that have the potential to disrupt sectors and practices. Validated
digital medicine is one such area, with potential to change the
industry, especially in treating cognitive dysfunction,” said Jonathan
Slone, CEO of CLSA, Asia’s leading capital markets and investment group.
“Akili is a pioneer in the field, and we’re excited to support the
company’s growth.”
Akili’s digital medicines embed specific stimuli, designed to engage
targeted areas of the brain, into immersive action video game
experiences to treat medical conditions across neurology and psychiatry.
The Company’s lead digital treatment in development, AKL-T01 in
pediatric attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”), is now
under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for
marketing authorization following the Company’s recent filing.
In December 2017, Akili announced positive top-line results of a
multi-center, randomized, double-blind, controlled pivotal study
evaluating the safety and efficacy of AKL-T01. If cleared by FDA,
AKL-T01 would be the first prescription video game to treat a medical
condition and the first prescription digital medicine for children with
ADHD.
Akili has a number of other digital treatments in development across
neurology and psychiatry, including in Major Depressive Disorder
(“MDD”), multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and various other inflammatory
diseases. By the end of 2018, Akili expects results of both a Phase 2
study in MDD and of a pilot study in MS.
About Akili
Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. is a prescription
digital medicine company combining scientific and clinical rigor with
the ingenuity of the tech industry to reinvent medicine. Akili is
pioneering the development of digital treatments with direct therapeutic
activity, delivered not through a pill but through a high-quality action
video game experience. Akili is advancing a broad pipeline
of programs to treat cognitive deficiency and improve symptoms
associated with medical conditions across neurology and psychiatry,
including ADHD, MDD, autism spectrum disorder and various inflammatory
diseases. Akili is also developing complementary and integrated clinical
monitors and measurement-based care applications. The Company was
founded by PureTech
Health (PRTC.L). Akili is a founding member of the Digital
Therapeutics Alliance. For more information on Akili, visit: www.akiliinteractive.com.
